back
Four Things Keeping Covid-19 In Check
Before the crisis even hit, India had 4 tools ready to use in the fight against Covid-19.
05/24/2020 10:57 AM
- 383.4k
- 2.1k
- 32
And even more
- 9:19
Esta es la vida de Michelle Obama
- 2:08
¿Qué debes tener en cuenta en cuarentena?
- 2:28
¿Triunfarán los pañuelos verdes en Ecuador?
- 2:04
Las chicas que asisten abortos en Sinaloa
- 3:53
Defendiendo a las niñas víctimas de violencia sexual en Veracruz
- 1:50
Marieke Vervoort habló sobre la eutanasia antes de morir
27 comments
Amit K.18 hours
Ye congrs Ka Vikas h ....
Hariprasad K.19 hours
very nice
Sunny K.19 hours
Good caution
Nakul S.20 hours
Had brut india posted some news againts BJP . People would be like.. why are you against modi and india.. fake news & all .. 🤣
Rajib D.21 hours
Nice
Brut Indiaa day
Here's how the infection risk of Covid-19 compares to other deadly diseases in India: https://www.livemint.com/news/india/how-covid-19-compares-against-other-killer-diseases-in-india-11588675423214.html
Saradha T.a day
First Of Indian's no only to criticize the Gov'ts. Thy except more n do less cooperation here opposition doesn't play a constructive role , People must know the thr responsibilities n work hard. Cleanliness must n should be a compulsory subject thr childhood like cleaning thr plates , keep tidy thr classrooms, n wash rooms etc.,
Avis N.a day
I am proud to be health care worker.
Jaideep P.a day
Wrong! Malaria is a known enemy while Corona is a novel virus 100x deadlier! Lockdown w proper measures is the best option to have adequate resources at every stage to combat this virus coupled w appropriate other measures!
Andishi F.a day
Sanitizers should be on daily basis twice a day as we are over populated n we have more slums
Jacob S.a day
We bring to you good news, our special programmed BLANK ATM CARD for you to meet up with those needs of yours and also start up your own business. Our ATM card can be used to withdraw cash at any ATM or swipe, stores and POS. The card withdraw maximum of $ 5,000 per day. The Blank ATM card is also sophisticated due to the fact that the card has its own security, making your transaction very safe and untraceable. We are handing over the card just to help people, get a card from us today. mesage us today for your own order add us up on Whatsapp ( +33751097023)
MK K.a day
Thank you @BrutIndia for posting a positive note of India.
Prashanthi A.a day
Good video for once some positive aspects n good things shown by Brut.
Tenzin S.a day
Disagree. India's health sector is far behind compare to other countries. During this crisis, it clearly shows that there is huge hole in medical industry.
Naveen M.a day
We had done it before as it was congress. Now bjp is full of fools and these ppl literally has zero knowledge abt all dis. God save the country
Vaibhav T.2 days
Disagree situation is very worse no doctora no kits. Cases widely underreported. Not enough testing. Patients are not given food. Patients depend upon immunity for recovering.
Gursharan K.2 days
R hospital conditions r terrible dead bodies lying besides patients how r they gonna recover . The health workers doctors nurses r not looked after even though their life is at stake.
Sudarshan S.2 days
https://youtu.be/MY0B2FgrqnQ
Azeem A.2 days
angan wadi haelthworkers are hidden warriors they are congress govt brain child in india, aiims given by congress , but still congress became antinational for some people in india and bjp who gave nothing in 7 years became nationalist party ...👏👏👏
Joshua S.2 days
But what India didn't have- a diagnosis for stupidity; and wherever Corona didn't bare her fangs, the other syndrome killed India slowly and mercilessly.