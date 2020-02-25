Get To Know Postpartum Depression
Abhishek M.19 hours
My god what is with rich people and depression.. humankind once it crosses the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter gets into these problems I guess else the constant fear of survival destroys these feelings
Sanam M.a day
So glad to see that you have covered kalkis pic with me as her doula :) Thank you very much for the guidance you are providing to all expectant families :)
Anchal V.a day
In North India, there is a practice of giving exactly like 1.5 months rest to mother. In that time, they only spend time with the new baby.. in my family & myself, I hv always witnessed it. Specially we get support from family as well.. like my mom used to take care of the baby in the first few weeks. That's y joint family is always a great support.. Nd with a support like this, I don't think one can get PPD.
Vishnuraj N.2 days
... I saved u.... u should be thankful
Neha S.2 days
Mother is mother no one like other
Brut India2 days
Indian housewives are killing themselves and Postpartum Depression is a reason for it too: https://www.indiaspend.com/why-indian-housewives-are-killing-themselves/
Ayushi G.2 days
mummy listen to this, you have been through postpartum depression and you will understand it now.
सत्या प.2 days
Not common in Indian families
Sweta M.2 days
In country like India, where people are more interested in the sex of the baby and doctors are after money, the well being of a mother is not a concern to anyone, and the sad part is when husband does not support the journey. Doctors should tell the mother and the father about the seriousness of the situation after child birth and why it is most important for a mother to get more love and affection from husband and family.
Anushri G.2 days
Yes
Sowmia P.2 days
😌
Virendra B.2 days
Virendra B.2 days
Reishmi D.2 days
another topic for discussion too
Moxeangel B.2 days
The ones who undergo ,knows it better.Need the entire family around to understand n support !