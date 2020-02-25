back

Get To Know Postpartum Depression

Why more and more Indian women are opening up about Postpartum Depression.

02/23/2020 10:57 AMupdated: 02/25/2020 12:23 PM
15 comments

  • Abhishek M.
    19 hours

    My god what is with rich people and depression.. humankind once it crosses the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter gets into these problems I guess else the constant fear of survival destroys these feelings

  • Sanam M.
    a day

    So glad to see that you have covered kalkis pic with me as her doula :) Thank you very much for the guidance you are providing to all expectant families :)

  • Anchal V.
    a day

    In North India, there is a practice of giving exactly like 1.5 months rest to mother. In that time, they only spend time with the new baby.. in my family & myself, I hv always witnessed it. Specially we get support from family as well.. like my mom used to take care of the baby in the first few weeks. That's y joint family is always a great support.. Nd with a support like this, I don't think one can get PPD.

  • Vishnuraj N.
    2 days

    ... I saved u.... u should be thankful

  • Neha S.
    2 days

    Mother is mother no one like other

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Indian housewives are killing themselves and Postpartum Depression is a reason for it too: https://www.indiaspend.com/why-indian-housewives-are-killing-themselves/

  • Ayushi G.
    2 days

    mummy listen to this, you have been through postpartum depression and you will understand it now.

  • सत्या प.
    2 days

    Not common in Indian families

  • Sweta M.
    2 days

    In country like India, where people are more interested in the sex of the baby and doctors are after money, the well being of a mother is not a concern to anyone, and the sad part is when husband does not support the journey. Doctors should tell the mother and the father about the seriousness of the situation after child birth and why it is most important for a mother to get more love and affection from husband and family.

  • Anushri G.
    2 days

    Yes

  • Sowmia P.
    2 days

    😌

  • Virendra B.
    2 days

  • Virendra B.
    2 days

  • Reishmi D.
    2 days

    another topic for discussion too

  • Moxeangel B.
    2 days

    The ones who undergo ,knows it better.Need the entire family around to understand n support !