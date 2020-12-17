What Happens After Overcoming A Covid-19 Infection?
Girl Plays Synthesiser During Surgery
Rajib S.a day
What a Brave Girl you are. Hats off to your bravery and spirit !!
Varada R.2 days
May God bless you 🙏❤️
Manda L.2 days
May God heal you.
Kalpesh N.2 days
All these are just show off and bragging nothing else.Everyone wants popularity and attention everywhere.
Aarti S.2 days
Get well soon
Monali G.3 days
Brave girl
Fa R.4 days
I just Don, t get this?? Why people do such things??
Fa R.4 days
🤦♀️
Dhaval V.4 days
Absolutely talented child, god bless her, she is abundantly spirited, you will rock this world child, my prayers & blessings with you
Guna K.4 days
U are amazing.may god bless u
Vinish N.4 days
proud of you n the doctors
Sanskriti A.4 days
Bholenath please bless her good health 🙏
Urouj U.4 days
This proves when doctor is competent,distractions donot matter.
Sipra M.4 days
Brave girl....Brave doctors who took the risk to allow a surgical patient to sing songs and play music!! End of it all God's Blessing did miracles.!!
Harsha S.4 days
This must b coz doc wanted to know their progress while operating her , n to make sure she doesn’t loose her brain ability to synco
Kumkum P.4 days
I pray to God that you recover speedily..!🙏
Yawar K.4 days
Copying goras
Shivani S.4 days
Get well soon beta
Vimoo A.4 days
Fantastic! 🎩to the doctors and the patient
B.k. S.4 days
👍