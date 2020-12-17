back

Girl Plays Synthesiser During Surgery

A nine-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh played the synthesiser, sang a song while undergoing brain surgery.

17/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 68.2K
  • 64

53 comments

  • Rajib S.
    a day

    What a Brave Girl you are. Hats off to your bravery and spirit !!

  • Varada R.
    2 days

    May God bless you 🙏❤️

  • Manda L.
    2 days

    May God heal you.

  • Kalpesh N.
    2 days

    All these are just show off and bragging nothing else.Everyone wants popularity and attention everywhere.

  • Aarti S.
    2 days

    Get well soon

  • Monali G.
    3 days

    Brave girl

  • Fa R.
    4 days

    I just Don, t get this?? Why people do such things??

  • Fa R.
    4 days

    🤦‍♀️

  • Dhaval V.
    4 days

    Absolutely talented child, god bless her, she is abundantly spirited, you will rock this world child, my prayers & blessings with you

  • Guna K.
    4 days

    U are amazing.may god bless u

  • Vinish N.
    4 days

    proud of you n the doctors

  • Sanskriti A.
    4 days

    Bholenath please bless her good health 🙏

  • Urouj U.
    4 days

    This proves when doctor is competent,distractions donot matter.

  • Sipra M.
    4 days

    Brave girl....Brave doctors who took the risk to allow a surgical patient to sing songs and play music!! End of it all God's Blessing did miracles.!!

  • Harsha S.
    4 days

    This must b coz doc wanted to know their progress while operating her , n to make sure she doesn’t loose her brain ability to synco

  • Kumkum P.
    4 days

    I pray to God that you recover speedily..!🙏

  • Yawar K.
    4 days

    Copying goras

  • Shivani S.
    4 days

    Get well soon beta

  • Vimoo A.
    4 days

    Fantastic! 🎩to the doctors and the patient

  • B.k. S.
    4 days

    👍

