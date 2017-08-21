Gorakhpur scandal

Over 60 children died in Gorakhpur's hospital last week: why?
175 comments
Zareen A.09/08/2017 06:26
Perhaps,raising communal issues is the only priority for CM
Shaifali A.08/22/2017 15:41
Because they were 8Indians
Pal A.08/22/2017 14:53
Bucause this is india
Jackie J.08/22/2017 14:33
What the hell is going on....
Rughveer S.08/22/2017 14:20
जय श्री राम
Ahmed P.08/22/2017 13:57
Ya allah pak Bachon ki hifzath farmaye
Akham S.08/22/2017 13:51
Lucky Doctors,if this are Calf all Doctors will terminate from their Job.
Kamal A.08/22/2017 13:42
Bachcho ham sharminda hain hamara cm gandagi dhoond rahe hn aur pm 3 talaq men uljhe hue hn.desh ka saara channel bhi 3 talaq men hn.fursat mili to ham oxigen ki wewastha karenge.
Sridhar J.08/22/2017 13:27
Amen
Jyothi S.08/22/2017 13:21
Rip
Pragyanshree N.08/22/2017 13:16
Bahat hi sarmanak .....irresponsible govt. & Health dept. ..adity yogi sir apko specially ak advise he plz kindly aap UP pe thoda focus kijiye...odisha me ake bhasana Dene se kuch nehi hoga....apna state ka problem solve kijiye ...odisha ka CM bahat ache tarikase apna kam kar rehehe..
Brajesh K.08/22/2017 13:15
अगर ये सरकार की असफलता नहीं है तो क्या है? ये लोग इतने असफल हैं कि अपनी गलती को छुपाने के लिए कभी किसी और को दोषी ठहराते हैं तो कभी कुछ और कारण बताने लगते हैं. ये देश का और हम सबका दुरभाग्य है कि अभी तक ये कारण नहीं पता लगा पाएं
Shabnam K.08/22/2017 13:10
It's To bad... No fear of god
Amit G.08/22/2017 13:05
Great its sponsored
Suraj P.08/22/2017 12:46
Vry pathetic.. wen will INDIAN governance atleast at medical sectors be upright and strict.. God bless d decreased!!
Meenakshi M.08/22/2017 12:13
Shaarmnaak ...chhhiiiii
Akash A.08/22/2017 12:06
Hindi me bolo j
Akash A.08/22/2017 12:06
Hindi me bolo ja
Goutham P.08/22/2017 11:49
😭
Dhams D.08/22/2017 11:44
Where is the black money u guys collected so far... U can use them for this kind of emergency.... What the government is doing so far..... Is it dead..