back
Government Clarifies “Vaccine For All” Policy
After promising free vaccines to BJP voters in Bihar, and assuring the rest of India that it would be made available as soon as possible, the government has now said that it “never spoke about vaccinating the entire country.”
02/12/2020 3:26 PMupdated: 02/12/2020 3:28 PM
- 204.4K
- 2.6K
- 527
- 2:23
The Sikh Thattha Finds Use In The Times of Covid-19
- 3:38
The World’s First Official Covid Vaccine Is Here
- 2:37
Government Clarifies “Vaccine For All” Policy
- 7:30
5 Of 10 In Family Covid Positive: How They Survived It
- 2:32
Patna Wedding Turns Into Coronavirus Cluster
- 2:10
Did The BJP Promise A Covid Vaccine For Votes?
441 comments
Nazir H.3 days
Jaago mere deshbashio.. pehchano in jhunte, makkar, chor logonko...
Inderpal S.3 days
Bluff
Pradeep A.3 days
He is a genius. He can fool all, all the time.
Kamaljeet S.5 days
If gobar party give me 5 lakh to take vaccines 💉 i never take it chor he sab bahot bada scam coming in name of corona 120000000 population
Yoshi S.5 days
Modi mathafkr announced fake pandemic with lockdown. 900 people died in travel and this bastard wishes a fake vaccine to take billions from WHO & pharmas
Devyani B.5 days
Stop trolling each and other and focus on your work. By pulling anyone’s leg you can’t reach to top. It’s you who has to cover the distance. The problem with each political party in India is that they speech in against of other parties rather focusing on their work. What a shame. Poor we since we are facing the consequences.
Arsham V.5 days
If vaccine comes to all Bhakts- "Dekha....modiji ne kaha tha!!!!!" If vaccine doesn't come to all Bhakts-"Baad me clarification dia to tha!!!!!!"
Talha S.13/12/2020 19:16
Corona vaccine is poison
Faisal M.12/12/2020 19:40
Zute log
Lidar P.12/12/2020 14:39
BJP supporters May God give you strength
Austin F.11/12/2020 19:48
Already all countries are giving to their people You are doing no wonders to us you cheat
Anant V.11/12/2020 11:38
Do you know one thing what is going on in India. On mam show.
Ajay G.11/12/2020 10:14
काम के न काज के दुश्मन अनाज के u all बिक ग ई है government rotschild Rockefeller के चाटुकार
Idris10/12/2020 21:29
What about promise made to Bihar 😂😂
Vakil K.10/12/2020 18:54
Feku Tharki jottha Gaandu MOTI
Kirankumar G.10/12/2020 18:07
Sem you government?
Md B.10/12/2020 17:43
maadadchod feku criminal saale suwwar
Ajeet Y.10/12/2020 16:59
Na na sabse pahle modi k gand p lagao bc hame na jarurat hai vaccine ki
Arul10/12/2020 16:40
Put new vaccine in this terrorist ass and vaccine will fail.
SA J.10/12/2020 16:14
LOL