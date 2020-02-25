back

Guitarist With Parkinson's Plays Again After Surgery

Indian doctors in Bengaluru gave this guitarist with Parkinson's the ability to play again.

02/25/2020 1:59 PMupdated: 02/25/2020 2:51 PM
  • 17.1k
  • 7

And even more

  1. Guitarist With Parkinson's Plays Again After Surgery

  2. At Last, Up In The Air

  3. Risky Rescue Caught On Camera

  4. The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent

  5. A Murder Convict Who Became A Doctor

  6. The Indian Doctor Helping China Fight Coronavirus

5 comments

  • Yash S.
    3 hours

    I wish you could name the doctors

  • Aadal Q.
    3 hours

    Good job !

  • Maria A.
    6 hours

    Praise god

  • Sayidevi R.
    6 hours

    Good job Dr

  • Tucky T.
    6 hours

    Indians shd get subsidy.