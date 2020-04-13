Helping Senior Citizens During A Pandemic

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Coronavirus in India VS US
Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview
Japan's Second Wave Of Covid
Informal Sector Workers Pine For Dignity
Essential Workers Share Their Lockdown Stories
We are looking for volunteers from all over (no need to come out of home/ bahar nahi nikalna hai)
Atleast you can make one/two roti or meal extra once in a week.
This is enough. We will route it to needy. Let's be a helping hand to those in need by making one extra meal a week. That's all
www.ninebee.org/join
Very nice job, stay bless
Great work . God bless them
Thank you Brut India
Thanks to brut india to cover the same
Very Good... Hatsoff.... Salute 🙏🇮🇳
Thank you for serving those who are in need
Thank you all the sacred souls be it the volunteers of our organisation or any other. Our salute to all ground level Humanitarians who are risking their own lives to serve those in need.
Thanks to cover the same.
Anyone who would like to be a helping hand in their own area, please fill the form on the website
www.ninebee.org
save th girl nd senior citizen organisation 👍👍
im proud of u sakshi kapoor nd her organisation
People are going out of their way to help the elderly around the world:
10 comments
Gn K.04/17/2020 08:31
We are looking for volunteers from all over (no need to come out of home/ bahar nahi nikalna hai) Atleast you can make one/two roti or meal extra once in a week. This is enough. We will route it to needy. Let's be a helping hand to those in need by making one extra meal a week. That's all www.ninebee.org/join
Khatija S.04/14/2020 11:13
Very nice job, stay bless
Barbara P.04/14/2020 04:09
Great work . God bless them
Sakshi R.04/14/2020 00:57
Thank you Brut India
Sgsc I.04/14/2020 00:52
Thanks to brut india to cover the same
Sunny A.04/13/2020 20:25
Very Good... Hatsoff.... Salute 🙏🇮🇳
Aisha S.04/13/2020 20:04
Thank you for serving those who are in need
Amarpreet S.04/13/2020 18:55
Thank you all the sacred souls be it the volunteers of our organisation or any other. Our salute to all ground level Humanitarians who are risking their own lives to serve those in need. Thanks to cover the same. Anyone who would like to be a helping hand in their own area, please fill the form on the website www.ninebee.org
Jyoti N.04/13/2020 18:17
save th girl nd senior citizen organisation 👍👍 im proud of u sakshi kapoor nd her organisation
Brut India04/10/2020 17:15
People are going out of their way to help the elderly around the world: