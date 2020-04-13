back

Helping Senior Citizens During A Pandemic

Most vulnerable to the coronavirus, here’s how India’s senior citizens are finding help from local NGOs.😇

04/13/2020 2:57 PM
  • 29.6k
  • 10

10 comments

  • Gn K.
    04/17/2020 08:31

    We are looking for volunteers from all over (no need to come out of home/ bahar nahi nikalna hai) Atleast you can make one/two roti or meal extra once in a week. This is enough. We will route it to needy. Let's be a helping hand to those in need by making one extra meal a week. That's all www.ninebee.org/join

  • Khatija S.
    04/14/2020 11:13

    Very nice job, stay bless

  • Barbara P.
    04/14/2020 04:09

    Great work . God bless them

  • Sakshi R.
    04/14/2020 00:57

    Thank you Brut India

  • Sgsc I.
    04/14/2020 00:52

    Thanks to brut india to cover the same

  • Sunny A.
    04/13/2020 20:25

    Very Good... Hatsoff.... Salute 🙏🇮🇳

  • Aisha S.
    04/13/2020 20:04

    Thank you for serving those who are in need

  • Amarpreet S.
    04/13/2020 18:55

    Thank you all the sacred souls be it the volunteers of our organisation or any other. Our salute to all ground level Humanitarians who are risking their own lives to serve those in need. Thanks to cover the same. Anyone who would like to be a helping hand in their own area, please fill the form on the website www.ninebee.org

  • Jyoti N.
    04/13/2020 18:17

    save th girl nd senior citizen organisation 👍👍 im proud of u sakshi kapoor nd her organisation

  • Brut India
    04/10/2020 17:15

    People are going out of their way to help the elderly around the world: