Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

Most vulnerable to the coronavirus, seniors are receiving lots of love from volunteers around the world.

04/06/2020 12:57 PM
5 comments

  • Gustav H.
    20 hours

    App which pairs isolated people with neighbours who want to help, based on their location! https://stayathome.community/

  • Nadeem H.
    21 hours

    I live in pune if u need me volunteers lemme know

  • Pradeep L.
    a day

    सुरुची हीच खरी समाजसेवेच्या परीक्षेची वेळ आहे सर्वांसाठी आणि तुमच्या या अभूत पूर्व सेवेला सलाम 🙏,शब्द अपुरे आहेत या समाज सेवेचे कौतुक आणि अभिनंदन करायला.आम्ही पण तुमच्या पाठीशी आहोत कुठल्याही मदतीसाठी. God bless you & wish you a good health fit and fine long life. Your dedication of social service in this time of real challenge by providing & supporting Sr.& Super Sr. citizens in surrounding areas with home cook fresh food every day ,needed medicines ,daily need items etc...salam to you , your family members & support team for the dedication & service towards this Nobel cause is like service to God. For sr citizens who are mostly alone at home as regular attendants can't come due to lockdown & most of the cases their sons and/or daughters are away in foreign countries, for such citizens you are like a God who is helping them in the situation like this like their own family member.Their blessings will always with you.🙏

  • Ahad A.
    a day

    That looks so delicious.

  • Saima S.
    a day

    🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏👏👏👏