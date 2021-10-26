back
Here's What Drugs Do To You
Have some questions about drugs but don't know who to ask? Dr. Era Dutta explains everything you need to know about them... Dr Era Dutta's Mind Wellness - Psychiatrist Kolkata
26/10/2021 4:57 PM
8 comments
Gaurav G.27/10/2021 23:34
She was my Drug, and i overdosed
Harikesh S.27/10/2021 20:38
The only drug addiction you need in your life is of success and money
Rahul S.27/10/2021 06:18
Why don’t u classify sugar as a poison also and only talk about other narcotics it kills and devastates far more
Doel M.26/10/2021 20:59
Very informative and insightful understanding of the cause and harmful effects of habitual use of drugs A message of hope to overcome its harmful effects on the human body and destroying the dignity of the human race
Sanjay K.26/10/2021 20:45
To me she comes across so smug about this topic! Important as is no doubt the information she is imparting, I think her presentation lacks empathy, sensitivity and is very matter of fact. I think there is much work to be done in sensitising the medical, psychological and social work sectors in the broader contexts within which dependency to certain narcotics occurs and how best to help without stigmatising, alienating and ‘punishing’ the users.
Rahul K.26/10/2021 19:12
Covers nothing about how being a drug addict means being worshipped by many libs. Oh wait, 🍌 split is also needed to be worshipped by libs.
Brut India26/10/2021 19:12
Santanu P.26/10/2021 18:40
Age old Drug usage is now a political tool for politicians to distract people from the real issues of mismanagement of governance.