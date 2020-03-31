How India Coped With Social Distancing

Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Tips On How To Work From Home
Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless
"Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery
How Different Is The Covid-19 Lockdown In Kashmir?
Can India's poor afford to practise social distancing?
Mofojul H.3 days
Too many rogu doctors and accnt
Mofojul H.3 days
Digital india... disgrace
Ibrahim S.5 days
Amit Shah and Modi missing each other while maintaining distance!! Hayy yeh doori😛
Salokya M.6 days
Allahabad me bhi hai ye...
Therese C.6 days
Kontrast til da vi var der - hvad mon de gør i toget? 😂D
Waseem S.7 days
Cabinet me jo metting chal rahi hai un ko mask ki zarorat nahi hai kya ya road par agar 1 admi bina mask ke nikla to police mar rahi hai phir mantriyo ka kya karna chahiye
Kishore M.03/31/2020 15:09
It started from patan gujrat
Pushkin R.03/28/2020 12:26
Don't pay heed to them celebrities.... they simply don't deserve it
Oguns M.03/28/2020 08:30
It will be better when the globe maintain social distance even after this pandemic
Silvenloid B.03/28/2020 04:59
💕
Mangesh R.03/27/2020 12:24
We can also use AI, robotics and drones for delivery and supply chain. Private sector can play a very big role.
T T.03/27/2020 05:32
Nice
T T.03/27/2020 05:32
Nice
MD A.03/26/2020 18:32
https://youtu.be/XzVIgjFn4FU
Sakshi G.03/26/2020 18:26
Dear chums, Kindly follow the gov as it says. Coz it's matter of saving India from a🦅(China). As it wants the world's economy to be demolished & rule as a powerful country over the world. Be United & don't let it be succeeded in its clumsy conspiracy. Prelude protagonist role by staying at home, save family & save country.👍
Anjaneyulu G.03/26/2020 16:47
Social distancing is a simple technique to stop spreading of carona vyrus
Datta K.03/26/2020 16:39
This is for those people who oppose govt an police https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=910289966111195&id=460149164458613
Srini R.03/26/2020 16:14
They better if they want to survive
Samarth T.03/26/2020 16:08
जहाँ Corona Virus के खिलाफ Doctor लोग दिन रात अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहें हैं वहीँ AIMIM के Leader MLA विधायक Mufti Ismail Qasmi जाके Hospital में Dr Kishore Dange से मारपीट करते हैं। https://www.facebook.com/LaxminarrayanShettyy/videos/10157965904007165/
