How India Coped With Social Distancing

3 Indian examples of creative social distancing in the times of coronavirus. Ok hand

03/26/2020 3:57 PMupdated: 03/27/2020 8:43 AM
20 comments

  • Mofojul H.
    3 days

    Too many rogu doctors and accnt

  • Mofojul H.
    3 days

    Digital india... disgrace

  • Ibrahim S.
    5 days

    Amit Shah and Modi missing each other while maintaining distance!! Hayy yeh doori😛

  • Salokya M.
    6 days

    Allahabad me bhi hai ye...

  • Therese C.
    6 days

    Kontrast til da vi var der - hvad mon de gør i toget? 😂D

  • Waseem S.
    7 days

    Cabinet me jo metting chal rahi hai un ko mask ki zarorat nahi hai kya ya road par agar 1 admi bina mask ke nikla to police mar rahi hai phir mantriyo ka kya karna chahiye

  • Kishore M.
    03/31/2020 15:09

    It started from patan gujrat

  • Pushkin R.
    03/28/2020 12:26

    Don't pay heed to them celebrities.... they simply don't deserve it

  • Oguns M.
    03/28/2020 08:30

    It will be better when the globe maintain social distance even after this pandemic

  • Silvenloid B.
    03/28/2020 04:59

    💕

  • Mangesh R.
    03/27/2020 12:24

    We can also use AI, robotics and drones for delivery and supply chain. Private sector can play a very big role.

  • T T.
    03/27/2020 05:32

  • T T.
    03/27/2020 05:32

  • MD A.
    03/26/2020 18:32

    https://youtu.be/XzVIgjFn4FU

  • Sakshi G.
    03/26/2020 18:26

    Dear chums, Kindly follow the gov as it says. Coz it's matter of saving India from a🦅(China). As it wants the world's economy to be demolished & rule as a powerful country over the world. Be United & don't let it be succeeded in its clumsy conspiracy. Prelude protagonist role by staying at home, save family & save country.👍

  • Anjaneyulu G.
    03/26/2020 16:47

    Social distancing is a simple technique to stop spreading of carona vyrus

  • Datta K.
    03/26/2020 16:39

    This is for those people who oppose govt an police https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=910289966111195&id=460149164458613

  • Srini R.
    03/26/2020 16:14

    They better if they want to survive

  • Samarth T.
    03/26/2020 16:08

    जहाँ Corona Virus के खिलाफ Doctor लोग दिन रात अपनी जान जोखिम में डाल रहें हैं वहीँ AIMIM के Leader MLA विधायक Mufti Ismail Qasmi जाके Hospital में Dr Kishore Dange से मारपीट करते हैं। https://www.facebook.com/LaxminarrayanShettyy/videos/10157965904007165/

  • Brut India
    03/26/2020 14:46

    Can India's poor afford to practise social distancing?