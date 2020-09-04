How Kerala Is Winning The Covid-19 Fight

Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor
Nazeen K.9 hours
Really kerala prooved again to be one of the toppest civilised society of India.... Actually educatiom matters which simply.makes a man "human" 👏 Civilised people voted civilised CM and Civilised CM tried to make civilised Administration and then the Administration worked efficiently..
V.s.chandra S.11 hours
Asshole brut India kerala is one of the states with highest cases don't bat for chemcha congress
Bahuleyan K.15 hours
🙏💐🙏🏻🇮🇳👍😊
Abhishek O.16 hours
Communist party > fascist party
Lathish K.a day
We are proud keralite because we are always one step ahead of japan in thinking. If we are an independent nation, all world will think first about kerala ,then only think about japan.
Rohan R.a day
commies doing wonders!
Roshan C.a day
Bullshit case study, Kerala is one of worst in terms of pandemic management.
Pramod K.a day
How about corona jihad
Abhijith S.a day
Kerala Model👌💗
Nedhi C.a day
Proud of our Kerala gvnt❣️
Prasanth K.a day
Our state and government have to fight one more war.. after the lock down when our expatriate brothers are coming
Rajani I.a day
Nice move...Kerala Gov.,Health care and public aslo who keep supporting 👏♥️ that's why literacy is important..why other state is not admitting😔
Amal K.2 days
ഭാരതം എന്ന് കേട്ടാല് അഭിമാന പൂരിതമാകണം അന്തരംഗം ..... കേരളമെന്നു കേട്ടാലോ തിളക്കണം ചോര ഞരമ്പുകളില് ....
Avishek D.2 days
But than why is it spreading so fast in kerela while in other states is so less
Deni D.2 days
Thanks to our people who listens, who cares, who admits and more over who accepted...We knew still many homes suffered but collectively we done it❤️
Simrranjeet C.2 days
indeed Kerala is performing way better than other states not only in containment but also in recovery with mortality rate of 0.56%. 😎Three cheers to Kerala 😎
Vineeth A.2 days
This is kerala❤❤❤❤💪💪💪💪💪
Pran K.2 days
Cheers to entire team
Abhaydeepsinh G.2 days
Brust india has proved that it is backed with Communist ideology as it can't see other state' struggle against covied 19 But remember this not nepal, YOU are in BHARAT.
Fasil Y.2 days
goosebumps at its peak 🔥