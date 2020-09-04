back

How Kerala Is Winning The Covid-19 Fight

This Covid-19 patient received a hero’s farewell as Kerala emerges as a case study on how to defeat the contagious disease. 👏👏

04/09/2020 10:57 AM
  • 332.6k
  • 232

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:37

    Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor

  2. 3:01

    India Wants The Bhilwara Model To Contain Covid-19

  3. 2:12

    How Kerala Is Winning The Covid-19 Fight

  4. 5:01

    Woman & 3 Daughters Flee Lockdown On Foot

  5. 1:32

    “Dear PM, Make Religious Institutions Pay”

  6. 2:05

    Attacks Against Muslims Rise During Coronavirus Spread

179 comments

  • Nazeen K.
    9 hours

    Really kerala prooved again to be one of the toppest civilised society of India.... Actually educatiom matters which simply.makes a man "human" 👏 Civilised people voted civilised CM and Civilised CM tried to make civilised Administration and then the Administration worked efficiently..

  • V.s.chandra S.
    11 hours

    Asshole brut India kerala is one of the states with highest cases don't bat for chemcha congress

  • Bahuleyan K.
    15 hours

    🙏💐🙏🏻🇮🇳👍😊

  • Abhishek O.
    16 hours

    Communist party > fascist party

  • Lathish K.
    a day

    We are proud keralite because we are always one step ahead of japan in thinking. If we are an independent nation, all world will think first about kerala ,then only think about japan.

  • Rohan R.
    a day

    commies doing wonders!

  • Roshan C.
    a day

    Bullshit case study, Kerala is one of worst in terms of pandemic management.

  • Pramod K.
    a day

    How about corona jihad

  • Abhijith S.
    a day

    Kerala Model👌💗

  • Nedhi C.
    a day

    Proud of our Kerala gvnt❣️

  • Prasanth K.
    a day

    Our state and government have to fight one more war.. after the lock down when our expatriate brothers are coming

  • Rajani I.
    a day

    Nice move...Kerala Gov.,Health care and public aslo who keep supporting 👏♥️ that's why literacy is important..why other state is not admitting😔

  • Amal K.
    2 days

    ഭാരതം എന്ന് കേട്ടാല്‍ അഭിമാന പൂരിതമാകണം അന്തരംഗം ..... കേരളമെന്നു കേട്ടാലോ തിളക്കണം ചോര ഞരമ്പുകളില്‍ ....

  • Avishek D.
    2 days

    But than why is it spreading so fast in kerela while in other states is so less

  • Deni D.
    2 days

    Thanks to our people who listens, who cares, who admits and more over who accepted...We knew still many homes suffered but collectively we done it❤️

  • Simrranjeet C.
    2 days

    indeed Kerala is performing way better than other states not only in containment but also in recovery with mortality rate of 0.56%. 😎Three cheers to Kerala 😎

  • Vineeth A.
    2 days

    This is kerala❤❤❤❤💪💪💪💪💪

  • Pran K.
    2 days

    Cheers to entire team

  • Abhaydeepsinh G.
    2 days

    Brust india has proved that it is backed with Communist ideology as it can't see other state' struggle against covied 19 But remember this not nepal, YOU are in BHARAT.

  • Fasil Y.
    2 days

    goosebumps at its peak 🔥