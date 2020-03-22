back

How The World Is Fighting The Coronavirus

From India starting an emergency fund to lockdowns in Italy, France and the US, here is how countries are preparing to fight the global pandemic.

03/22/2020 4:57 AM
  • Kimadi H.
    3 hours

    What about bankers... They also have a famiy

  • Melody L.
    5 hours

    😥

  • Shri D.
    5 hours

    I am so confused with people here. I guess Indians are mostly as shameless as liberals and democrats in the USA. India is one of the few countries that really did a good job and really under control. How do you think it shall be had government completely delayed everything even by a week. Except China, no other country can do something as such. Guess this modi haters should come to Europe. All you can see is death and fear. Instead of listening to the government, the same dumbasses shall throw shit on the government. Shameless and pathetic people.

  • Iyappan
    6 hours

    Hi

  • Sewa R.
    6 hours

    Good

  • Joby V.
    6 hours

    Wohh toh teek Hain...what about our vehicle and housing emiz?

  • Nannoh T.
    9 hours

    We need Solution asap, cant prevent this untill we die one by one. India needs scientists, medicines and hospitals, not Pujaris or Mandirs right now.

  • Tensubam B.
    11 hours

    Supply proper gear to health workers to fight against corona virus in every states

  • Roohie P.
    11 hours

    All country is sufficient to meet covid.fund will be used by modi only.pehle yahan desh BHARAT main kitna de rahe ho yeh batao fir.......

  • Zara S.
    11 hours

    Okay Modi ji, we’ve banged our thaalis, rung our bells, clapped, and done our Janata Curfew. I do agree it’s important to show solidarity. Now please will you divert the 20,000 crores you’ve sanctioned for redeveloping Central Vista, and use it to buy ventilators and testers and more beds in our hospitals? And if there’s anything left over, some basic allowance for those daily wagers and labourers who have no jobs due to the closures and lockdown. Clang the nation’s thaalis , but fill them too.

  • Mahesh K.
    13 hours

    3000 crore statue pe barbad kiye ab ise emergency fund chahiye

  • Junaid P.
    13 hours

    Modi is a terrorist cunt

  • Khawlah A.
    19 hours

    i hope the war is over among muslim in new delhi and all indian is fighting with the corona

  • Abhishek D.
    21 hours

    Hope the nation becomes more aware and follow the government guidelines on social distancing and self isolation. Then only we will be able to win our fight against Corona.!

  • Haojapao H.
    a day

    What the latest stats in India? What's the odds for further infection around the country

  • Savio A.
    a day

    Nother way of making money

  • Shazia Z.
    a day

    Don't believe Modi, the money offered is only worthless words. The actual money will be transferred into bjp accounts. 😁

  • Anshul S.
    a day

    North korea??

  • Shiv B.
    a day

    Abe chutye Bahar ke desh ki janta anushashan mai hai bharat ki nahi courtesy aap ke mai baap italy wale aur hydrabad wale

  • Waheed K.
    a day

    Ankit Katri is a piss drinking Bigoted BJP RSS piss drinking, cow dung eating goon. He is one of the terrorists that looted Delhi.