How To Check Your Oxygen Levels At Home

Looking for advice on how to use a pulse oximeter correctly? Dr.Yuvraj Jadeja explains how you can use this handy instrument to check your oxygen levels at home.

23/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 982.5K
  • 491

166 comments

  • Tejus N.
    4 hours

    Aditya Nadkarni see some good tips on using pulse oxymeter in this video

  • Samraggi D.
    6 hours

    And here people buying oximeters like it's some " atta maida " from the grocery stores without understanding the actual usage and importance.

  • Geetha A.
    10 hours

    Thanks for sharing

  • Owais I.
    14 hours

    The last point is that there is no need to use this oximeter as it comes with plenty of flaws!! Stay home Stay Safe, Go outside with full gears.... That's all.

  • Sarifa K.
    19 hours

    , Md Omar Faruk

  • Avishek B.
    19 hours

    Which one should I buy

  • Manoj C.
    21 hours

    Be careful ..stay at home... Pls share this video & Subscribe the channel ... https://youtu.be/F4FJtPjrBWQ

  • Nisha T.
    a day

    Thank you

  • Samannayee
    a day

    dakh eta

  • Muhammad R.
    a day

    tri angrezi asi q nhi hai ? Yeh bhi doctor hi hai

  • Estelita F.
    a day

    Thanks for sharing this BRUT INDIA

  • Vyas K.
    a day

    Hi All, Hope you all are safe and doing great! I know we all are fighting with this invisible enemy to save mankind. This is not the time to question who did not do what. Let join together to win this battle, Please use this page to post useful and meaningful information in fight against this deadly Virus. Spread the Please like and share this page for maximum visibility.

  • Bina R.
    a day

    Thank you for sharing such precious information

  • Sarmad K.
    a day

    Beautiful explained.

  • Ahmad R.
    2 days

    94 is Alarming ?? You sure ?? I think below 90 is alarming, correct if i'm wrong.

  • Mayank S.
    2 days

    Thnx but you still didn't tell how exactly oxygen is calculated through pulse in the machine

  • Pzhanozhang T.
    2 days

    👍👍👍

  • Hardik S.
    2 days

    One more thing if you have been sleeping with your AC on the whole night, in morning don't just open all your doors and windows immediately after waking up and turning the AC off..switch off the AC wait for a while and then open the windows/door.

  • Hayat Q.
    2 days

    Very good information but plz do it in hindi next time

  • Vaishak V.
    2 days

    Super

