How To Check Your Oxygen Levels At Home
Looking for advice on how to use a pulse oximeter correctly? Dr.Yuvraj Jadeja explains how you can use this handy instrument to check your oxygen levels at home.
23/04/2021 5:27 AM
166 comments
Tejus N.4 hours
Aditya Nadkarni see some good tips on using pulse oxymeter in this video
Samraggi D.6 hours
And here people buying oximeters like it's some " atta maida " from the grocery stores without understanding the actual usage and importance.
Geetha A.10 hours
Owais I.14 hours
The last point is that there is no need to use this oximeter as it comes with plenty of flaws!! Stay home Stay Safe, Go outside with full gears.... That's all.
Sarifa K.19 hours
Avishek B.19 hours
Which one should I buy
Manoj C.21 hours
Nisha T.a day
Samannayeea day
Muhammad R.a day
Estelita F.a day
Vyas K.a day
Bina R.a day
Sarmad K.a day
Beautiful explained.
Ahmad R.2 days
94 is Alarming ?? You sure ?? I think below 90 is alarming, correct if i'm wrong.
Mayank S.2 days
Thnx but you still didn't tell how exactly oxygen is calculated through pulse in the machine
Pzhanozhang T.2 days
Hardik S.2 days
One more thing if you have been sleeping with your AC on the whole night, in morning don't just open all your doors and windows immediately after waking up and turning the AC off..switch off the AC wait for a while and then open the windows/door.
Hayat Q.2 days
Very good information but plz do it in hindi next time
Vaishak V.2 days
