How To Help A Loved One Through Depression
Go, Grandma!
India's Homemade Volkswagen Beetle
We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor
Delhi Riots: Finding Hope Amid All The Horror
Tattoos Around The World...
Glorifying Depression
Is what celebrities are doing..
Sorry,not required!!
Ask deepika- has she ever been hungry for days, without knowing who her parents are, begging for money, eating from the garbage, sleeping on footpath... If she doesn't know any of these things then she has not seen real depression and pain. Its just that when you've lot of fame, money everything but you are still not happy because to be happy by heart one must be down to earth. What will a celebrity tell us about depression.😂
Get lost public city actress..
AFTER FLOP MOVIE..
NO VOICE FOR JNU ETC
Islam and the Marxist Negationism of History.
Do you know what was the biggest Holocaust in human history?
No, it was not Nazi genocide of Jews and Gypsies. It was Holocaust of hindus during Islamic invasion of India. According to Will Durant, The Islamic conquest of India is the bloodiest story in history.
It is a discouraging tale, for its evident moral is that civilisation is a precious good, whose delicate complex of order and freedom, culture and peace, can at any moment be overthrown by barbarians invading from without or multiplying within.
Hindu temples were razed, their idols smashed, their women raped, their men killed or taken slaves. When Mahmud of Ghazni entered Somnath on one of his annual raids, he slaughtered all 50,000 inhabitants. Aibak killed and enslaved hundreds of thousands. The list of horrors is long and painful. These conquerors justified their deeds by claiming it was their religious duty to smite non-believers. Cloaking themselves in the banner of Islam, they claimed they were fighting for their faith when, they were indulging in straightforward slaughter and pillage!
Marxist interpretation of history is what Koenraad Elst, the Belgian orientalist and Indologist, describes as negationism in India. Known for his writings on Indian history and Hindu-Muslim relations, Elst says that while negationism in Europe means the denial of Nazi genocide of the Jews and gypsies during World War II, the Indian brand of negationism deals with the section of intelligentsia “trying to erase from Hindu memory the history of their persecution by the swordsmen of Islam”.
In his book Negationism in India—Concealing the record of Islam, Elst says: “The number of victims of the persecutions of Hindus by Muslims is of the same order of magnitude as that of the Nazi extermination policy, though no one has yet made the effort of tabulating the reported massacres and proposing a reasonable estimate of how many millions exactly must have died in the course of the Islamic campaign against Hinduism”.
Apart from Elst, there are several other western scholars who have addressed this issue. Among them are David Frawley, an American Hindu teacher and author, who has written extensively on the Vedas and Hinduism and Francois Gautier, the French journalist who has made India his home and has been vigorously campaigning for correction of our understanding of history, especially medieval history.
Convinced that India has its own “full-fledged brand of negationism,” Elst says, “This movement is led by Islamic apologists and Marxist academics, and followed by all the politicians, journalists and intellectuals who call themselves secularists”. Also, it is promoted by the Indian state. Those who lead this movement to negate historical truths use the techniques used elsewhere to achieve a similar purpose, namely, to “slander scholars whose testimony is inconvenient; impute political or other motives to them in order to pull the attention away from the hard evidence they present”. Further, they keep the vast corpus of inconvenient testimony out of the readers’ view. It is an intellectual crime because it subordinates the truth to political compulsions.
Elst published his book a quarter century ago, but it had to wait for over two decades for his thesis to gain traction. One of the reasons for this was that the Nehruvians and Marxists constituted ‘The Establishment’ in New Delhi until 2014 and they succeeded in shutting out other voices in the academia and media. Thus, spurious narratives flourished in utter disregard of evidence.
Apart from Frawley and Gautier, many Indian authors have flagged the issue and argued that the time has come to bridge the gap between history and truth. Prominent among them is Dr S L Bhyrappa, undoubtedly one of the most prominent Indian novelists of our time, whose historical novel Aavarana makes a frontal assault on the negationists and argues that Indians must unshackle themselves “from the bonds of false knowledge”.
Elst’s thesis is fully corroborated by Frawley. He dwells deep into the mind of the Indian elite and says: “An inner conflict bordering on a civil war rages in the minds of the country’s elite. The main effort of its cultural leaders appears to be to pull the country down or remake it in a foreign image, as if little Indian and certainly nothing Hindu was worthy of preserving or even reforming. This new English-speaking aristocracy prides itself in being disconnected from the very soil and people that gave it birth.”
This tendency, he says, has no parallel in the world.
“There is probably no other country where it has become a national pastime among its educated class to denigrate its own culture and history, however great that has been over the many millennia of its existence. When great archaeological discoveries of India’s past are found, for example, they are not a subject for national pride but are ridiculed.” He lambasts the Indian elite further when he says: “There is probably no other country where the majority religion, however enlightened, mystical or spiritual, is ridiculed, while minority religions, however fundamentalist or even militant, are doted upon.”
The dominant intellectual class that is subjected to this damning indictment goes by another name: Macaulay-Putras! The English-educated class that has turned the negation of India’s civilisational greatness into a fashion statement. This class needs to be dislodged from its perch if the correctives are to be applied.
Gautier, in his book A History of India as it Happened—not as it has been written, tears into the questionable narratives of Marxist historians and quotes many examples of negationism. He says: “We will never be able to assess the immense physical harm done to India by the Muslim invasions. Even more difficult is to estimate the moral and the spiritual damage done to Hindu India”.
Finally, Gautier explains why negationism must be challenged. He says “it is not about vengeance, or of reawakening old ghosts, but of not repeating the same mistakes”. This is indeed central to the argument of Elst, Frawley, Gautier, and Bhyrappa. Secular, democratic India must know the truth and make peace with it.
That was history but we are still at war. It's not progapaganda but a harsh reality put forth with facts and logic. Follow these posts, each post is provided with links to related story to help you understand the whole mechanism of Breaking India forces. 👇
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2899991846727155&id=100001491048274
Source_ https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2018/mar/13/islam-and-the-lies-of-historians-1786304.html
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2609533859279460&id=1970491003183752
We are desperately looking for solution so.........
IMAGINATION IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN KNOWLEDGE SINCE WE COULD NOT SEE COVID-19 BY OUR NAKED EYES UNLESS WE COULD USE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE AS OUR VIRTUAL EYEGLASS, WE NEED TO IMAGINE THE VIRUS WHERE IT IS USING OUR LOGICAL MIND AND SCIENTIFIC BACKGROUND.
ONCE THE COVID-19 VICTIM FOUND, WE NEED TO DISINFECT AROUND THE AREAS WHERE THE CARRIER HAS BEEN FOUND OF ABOUT, AT LEAST, 100 METER RADIUS AND IMPORTANTLY, THE PERSONS HE HAD IN CONTACT WITH SO, MOST LIKELY, WE NEED TO DISINFECT THE WHOLE WIDE AREA OF THE COMMUNITY ESPECIALLY THOSE VULNERABLE AREAS LIKE MARKETS, CHURCHES, BUSES, JEEPNEYS AND THE LIKE.
SPRAYING THE WHOLE AREA WITH DISINFECTANTS USING AIR-PLANE IS MORE EFFICIENT SINCE THE SPREAD OF CONTAMINATION IS IN GEOMETRIC PROGRESSION, THE EXPONENTIAL THING.
IT IS BETTER BE MULTI-TIMES PREPARED THAN TO LOSE THE LIVES OF OUR LOVE ONES AND ONESELF.
What was the need to show this lady in the starting of the video ?? 😂If this lady really wants to speak about something and if it’s a experience she is sharing, there is no need to look at a paper and read it when will these so called fake activists, champions of freedom of speech will stop spreading this stupidity - may they get well soon and sadh bhuddhi aaye inko and ya as far as depression goes - it’s a situation and we need to deal with it that’s it no need to make drama for everything to earn money
👍🌿💐
She is a slut like Neha Dhupia deserve to be gang raped
Don’t make such long boring videos
madam plz tell me what was the reason for your depression ..
First u motherfucker depika yeah I'm mentioning u it as well cause why because u r a a money lover not about a life or culture ,u need a doctor
Another kind of depression that women suffer from is Post Partum Depression, affecting new mothers. Here's what it is:
चुप कुट्टी
Look at people hating on Deepika. And all this cause she stood silently behind 1 protest, and the protest was against student being hit by the Government.
Women need to understand this - The BJP supporters have absolutely no regard to your dignity, safety or health if you do one thing against the Government.
huh jnu yad aya?
Stupid narative...... u people r fake
This is good for helping your loved ones but what about yourself???
Anti national heroine
Iski maa ka iski video dubara mat dalna
This message is for all the women who are showing their Crocodile tears right now for women's safety and women empowerment in our country. Have u all watched the suicide message of ( Ravi Kumar ) before your actions? Who will Bring Justice for Him? Do u all even have dignity as a woman? What is the use of the power that u all yourself can't Handle? And now for all those people those who call themselves a Man and don't have dignity as a man. Shame on u all, to support such discrimination against your own self in your own country Bcz many man had been suffering for Generation due to this Gender inequality bcz of brainless inhuman Gays like u all....
49 comments
Samira A.5 hours
Glorifying Depression Is what celebrities are doing.. Sorry,not required!!
Shivam K.6 hours
Ask deepika- has she ever been hungry for days, without knowing who her parents are, begging for money, eating from the garbage, sleeping on footpath... If she doesn't know any of these things then she has not seen real depression and pain. Its just that when you've lot of fame, money everything but you are still not happy because to be happy by heart one must be down to earth. What will a celebrity tell us about depression.😂
Zam L.7 hours
Get lost public city actress.. AFTER FLOP MOVIE.. NO VOICE FOR JNU ETC
Thyagarajharish K.8 hours
Islam and the Marxist Negationism of History. Do you know what was the biggest Holocaust in human history? No, it was not Nazi genocide of Jews and Gypsies. It was Holocaust of hindus during Islamic invasion of India. According to Will Durant, The Islamic conquest of India is the bloodiest story in history. It is a discouraging tale, for its evident moral is that civilisation is a precious good, whose delicate complex of order and freedom, culture and peace, can at any moment be overthrown by barbarians invading from without or multiplying within. Hindu temples were razed, their idols smashed, their women raped, their men killed or taken slaves. When Mahmud of Ghazni entered Somnath on one of his annual raids, he slaughtered all 50,000 inhabitants. Aibak killed and enslaved hundreds of thousands. The list of horrors is long and painful. These conquerors justified their deeds by claiming it was their religious duty to smite non-believers. Cloaking themselves in the banner of Islam, they claimed they were fighting for their faith when, they were indulging in straightforward slaughter and pillage! Marxist interpretation of history is what Koenraad Elst, the Belgian orientalist and Indologist, describes as negationism in India. Known for his writings on Indian history and Hindu-Muslim relations, Elst says that while negationism in Europe means the denial of Nazi genocide of the Jews and gypsies during World War II, the Indian brand of negationism deals with the section of intelligentsia “trying to erase from Hindu memory the history of their persecution by the swordsmen of Islam”. In his book Negationism in India—Concealing the record of Islam, Elst says: “The number of victims of the persecutions of Hindus by Muslims is of the same order of magnitude as that of the Nazi extermination policy, though no one has yet made the effort of tabulating the reported massacres and proposing a reasonable estimate of how many millions exactly must have died in the course of the Islamic campaign against Hinduism”. Apart from Elst, there are several other western scholars who have addressed this issue. Among them are David Frawley, an American Hindu teacher and author, who has written extensively on the Vedas and Hinduism and Francois Gautier, the French journalist who has made India his home and has been vigorously campaigning for correction of our understanding of history, especially medieval history. Convinced that India has its own “full-fledged brand of negationism,” Elst says, “This movement is led by Islamic apologists and Marxist academics, and followed by all the politicians, journalists and intellectuals who call themselves secularists”. Also, it is promoted by the Indian state. Those who lead this movement to negate historical truths use the techniques used elsewhere to achieve a similar purpose, namely, to “slander scholars whose testimony is inconvenient; impute political or other motives to them in order to pull the attention away from the hard evidence they present”. Further, they keep the vast corpus of inconvenient testimony out of the readers’ view. It is an intellectual crime because it subordinates the truth to political compulsions. Elst published his book a quarter century ago, but it had to wait for over two decades for his thesis to gain traction. One of the reasons for this was that the Nehruvians and Marxists constituted ‘The Establishment’ in New Delhi until 2014 and they succeeded in shutting out other voices in the academia and media. Thus, spurious narratives flourished in utter disregard of evidence. Apart from Frawley and Gautier, many Indian authors have flagged the issue and argued that the time has come to bridge the gap between history and truth. Prominent among them is Dr S L Bhyrappa, undoubtedly one of the most prominent Indian novelists of our time, whose historical novel Aavarana makes a frontal assault on the negationists and argues that Indians must unshackle themselves “from the bonds of false knowledge”. Elst’s thesis is fully corroborated by Frawley. He dwells deep into the mind of the Indian elite and says: “An inner conflict bordering on a civil war rages in the minds of the country’s elite. The main effort of its cultural leaders appears to be to pull the country down or remake it in a foreign image, as if little Indian and certainly nothing Hindu was worthy of preserving or even reforming. This new English-speaking aristocracy prides itself in being disconnected from the very soil and people that gave it birth.” This tendency, he says, has no parallel in the world. “There is probably no other country where it has become a national pastime among its educated class to denigrate its own culture and history, however great that has been over the many millennia of its existence. When great archaeological discoveries of India’s past are found, for example, they are not a subject for national pride but are ridiculed.” He lambasts the Indian elite further when he says: “There is probably no other country where the majority religion, however enlightened, mystical or spiritual, is ridiculed, while minority religions, however fundamentalist or even militant, are doted upon.” The dominant intellectual class that is subjected to this damning indictment goes by another name: Macaulay-Putras! The English-educated class that has turned the negation of India’s civilisational greatness into a fashion statement. This class needs to be dislodged from its perch if the correctives are to be applied. Gautier, in his book A History of India as it Happened—not as it has been written, tears into the questionable narratives of Marxist historians and quotes many examples of negationism. He says: “We will never be able to assess the immense physical harm done to India by the Muslim invasions. Even more difficult is to estimate the moral and the spiritual damage done to Hindu India”. Finally, Gautier explains why negationism must be challenged. He says “it is not about vengeance, or of reawakening old ghosts, but of not repeating the same mistakes”. This is indeed central to the argument of Elst, Frawley, Gautier, and Bhyrappa. Secular, democratic India must know the truth and make peace with it. That was history but we are still at war. It's not progapaganda but a harsh reality put forth with facts and logic. Follow these posts, each post is provided with links to related story to help you understand the whole mechanism of Breaking India forces. 👇 https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2899991846727155&id=100001491048274 Source_ https://www.newindianexpress.com/opinions/2018/mar/13/islam-and-the-lies-of-historians-1786304.html https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2609533859279460&id=1970491003183752
Roland A.8 hours
We are desperately looking for solution so......... IMAGINATION IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN KNOWLEDGE SINCE WE COULD NOT SEE COVID-19 BY OUR NAKED EYES UNLESS WE COULD USE ELECTRON MICROSCOPE AS OUR VIRTUAL EYEGLASS, WE NEED TO IMAGINE THE VIRUS WHERE IT IS USING OUR LOGICAL MIND AND SCIENTIFIC BACKGROUND. ONCE THE COVID-19 VICTIM FOUND, WE NEED TO DISINFECT AROUND THE AREAS WHERE THE CARRIER HAS BEEN FOUND OF ABOUT, AT LEAST, 100 METER RADIUS AND IMPORTANTLY, THE PERSONS HE HAD IN CONTACT WITH SO, MOST LIKELY, WE NEED TO DISINFECT THE WHOLE WIDE AREA OF THE COMMUNITY ESPECIALLY THOSE VULNERABLE AREAS LIKE MARKETS, CHURCHES, BUSES, JEEPNEYS AND THE LIKE. SPRAYING THE WHOLE AREA WITH DISINFECTANTS USING AIR-PLANE IS MORE EFFICIENT SINCE THE SPREAD OF CONTAMINATION IS IN GEOMETRIC PROGRESSION, THE EXPONENTIAL THING. IT IS BETTER BE MULTI-TIMES PREPARED THAN TO LOSE THE LIVES OF OUR LOVE ONES AND ONESELF.
Neeraj J.13 hours
What was the need to show this lady in the starting of the video ?? 😂If this lady really wants to speak about something and if it’s a experience she is sharing, there is no need to look at a paper and read it when will these so called fake activists, champions of freedom of speech will stop spreading this stupidity - may they get well soon and sadh bhuddhi aaye inko and ya as far as depression goes - it’s a situation and we need to deal with it that’s it no need to make drama for everything to earn money
Deepak K.20 hours
👍🌿💐
Pratap S.a day
She is a slut like Neha Dhupia deserve to be gang raped
Abhijit C.a day
Don’t make such long boring videos
Archana H.a day
madam plz tell me what was the reason for your depression ..
Prakash J.a day
First u motherfucker depika yeah I'm mentioning u it as well cause why because u r a a money lover not about a life or culture ,u need a doctor
Brut Indiaa day
Another kind of depression that women suffer from is Post Partum Depression, affecting new mothers. Here's what it is:
Ajit S.a day
चुप कुट्टी
Faisal R.a day
Look at people hating on Deepika. And all this cause she stood silently behind 1 protest, and the protest was against student being hit by the Government. Women need to understand this - The BJP supporters have absolutely no regard to your dignity, safety or health if you do one thing against the Government.
Keshav G.a day
huh jnu yad aya?
Suresh A.a day
Stupid narative...... u people r fake
Kanakesh K.a day
This is good for helping your loved ones but what about yourself???
Malay S.a day
Anti national heroine
Romeo C.a day
Iski maa ka iski video dubara mat dalna
Vinod S.2 days
This message is for all the women who are showing their Crocodile tears right now for women's safety and women empowerment in our country. Have u all watched the suicide message of ( Ravi Kumar ) before your actions? Who will Bring Justice for Him? Do u all even have dignity as a woman? What is the use of the power that u all yourself can't Handle? And now for all those people those who call themselves a Man and don't have dignity as a man. Shame on u all, to support such discrimination against your own self in your own country Bcz many man had been suffering for Generation due to this Gender inequality bcz of brainless inhuman Gays like u all....