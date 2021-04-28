back

How To Select The Right Hand Sanitiser

Have you been using the wrong hand sanitiser to protect yourself during the Covid-19 pandemic? Here’s a checklist reminder from Dr.Yuvraj Jadeja.

28/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 113.1K
  • 34

Portraits

  1. 1:08

    Andhra Man Loses Life’s Savings To Termites

  2. 2:08

    How To Select The Right Hand Sanitiser

  3. 1:57

    This Auto Driver Will Take You To The Hospital For Free

  4. 2:12

    A Gurdwara Which Offers 'Oxygen Langar'

  5. 4:20

    Second Wave Covid In Children

  6. 4:06

    Worried About Your Loved Ones? A Checklist To Help

14 comments

  • Syed T.
    9 hours

    How & What about washing "Money" - coins & notes??? Nobody is guiding us in this regard!!!🤣🤣🤣

  • Neelam P.
    19 hours

    Thank you 🙏

  • Sandhya R.
    a day

    I'm allergic to soap based substances and all sanitisers. What are my options?

  • Radhika D.
    a day

    Thank u so much

  • Preeti C.
    a day

    see this

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    Alcohol dries out the skin. This is not necessarily good for the skin, especially if the person has small wounds. Ordinary soap can be good if you wash your hands well for long enough.

  • David M.
    a day

    Share with doctors https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuuIgK3zKzlv/

  • Shweta S.
    2 days

    Our body is shelter of lots of microflora, not only inside as gut bacteria rather outside too. They behave like bodyguard. Over use of sanitizer will kill them first. Then how we would protect ourselves from infections.

  • Vijay Y.
    2 days

    Please tell us who washes hands for 30 to 40 seconds ...show us one video of washing hands for 40 seconds from anywhere in the world

  • Kaluram R.
    2 days

    Good

  • Madhurima R.
    2 days

    🙈

  • Nisha T.
    2 days

    Thank you

  • Rabia M.
    2 days

    Great 👍

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Here's FDA's lists of sanitisers NOT to use: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/your-hand-sanitizer-fdas-list-products-you-should-not-use

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.