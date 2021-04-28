back
How To Select The Right Hand Sanitiser
Have you been using the wrong hand sanitiser to protect yourself during the Covid-19 pandemic? Here’s a checklist reminder from Dr.Yuvraj Jadeja.
28/04/2021 5:27 AM
- 113.1K
- 3.2K
- 34
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Syed T.9 hours
How & What about washing "Money" - coins & notes??? Nobody is guiding us in this regard!!!🤣🤣🤣
Neelam P.19 hours
Thank you 🙏
Sandhya R.a day
I'm allergic to soap based substances and all sanitisers. What are my options?
Radhika D.a day
Thank u so much
Preeti C.a day
see this
Hervé F.a day
Alcohol dries out the skin. This is not necessarily good for the skin, especially if the person has small wounds. Ordinary soap can be good if you wash your hands well for long enough.
David M.a day
Share with doctors https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuuIgK3zKzlv/
Shweta S.2 days
Our body is shelter of lots of microflora, not only inside as gut bacteria rather outside too. They behave like bodyguard. Over use of sanitizer will kill them first. Then how we would protect ourselves from infections.
Vijay Y.2 days
Please tell us who washes hands for 30 to 40 seconds ...show us one video of washing hands for 40 seconds from anywhere in the world
Kaluram R.2 days
Good
Madhurima R.2 days
🙈
Nisha T.2 days
Thank you
Rabia M.2 days
Great 👍
Brut India2 days
Here's FDA's lists of sanitisers NOT to use: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/your-hand-sanitizer-fdas-list-products-you-should-not-use