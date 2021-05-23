back
How To Talk to Your Kids About Sex
Swati Jagdish is a sexuality health educator who is now Insta-famous as Maya’s Amma. Here are her tips to make discussing sex with your child a little less awkward.
23/05/2021 6:57 AM
Zahra Z.2 hours
so important
Gim M.11 hours
Being a mom I teach my 1 year old the genital part the butt like any other body part like head mouth eyes .... that's my First step to teach them now she's 2 year old. At very young age we should teach the basic who knows predators will take away their innocence Predators are everywhere I have seen children who barely understands this sort of abuse , incident happened when a young boy tries to play with her part she reports not knowing what happen to her at least she can point & name the genital part ,there are many children abused by their own relatives, I agree with her.❤️
Yashita G.12 hours
Good touch and bad touch is enough
Yashita G.12 hours
Not the right time.....too young now
Iti S.12 hours
No matter what the mother introduces her child to any exposure she thinks is a knowledge shared or passed on the child , she will grasp according to her level and thought and will be as curious when the right age will come. Mothers should handle children step by step and certainly can't grow a child into adult in one day or so. Knowing ones body is the correct approach but then gyaan over heavy words are disaster. As the children of her age probably may not know the same things as your child knows. She will be taken as a loud or an over grown and miss understood child in the class and for that reason may be looked upon. for little knowledge can be dangerous sometimes. You can make out in the video the child has a knowledge just put in a rot mode without what it actually means to her. Dear parent don't be over pouring and let the child learn the lesson in her pace and help her out with her curiosities as she grows up to be a woman. Lesbian can be a very heavy word for her as she will get to know every next woman telling her I love you darling and she may get confused when she grows up. Please reconsider this aspect of teaching. Wait for the right time.
Srujanabobbili A.14 hours
You are absolutely right even I felt the same need like using right words is most important
Moushumi C.a day
Good Do nicely you deal with your child
Muhammad A.a day
👍. I like the age appropriate thing. When I was 6 or 7, I had questioned my Mother why can't men have babies if babies came through angels ? 😂.
AriSha G.a day
This is so important!
Farwa K.a day
()
Sadia K.a day
Hooriya Moiz
Laiba A.a day
idk but.....
Marissa L.a day
This is the type of parent I would like to be
Deepa A.2 days
pls watch and educate yourself
Parag S.2 days
Nowadays children both boys and girls give best badwords and give live sexual guesture in public, and the elders feel irritated
Shraddha J.2 days
Wow.. something.. that every parent should do.. must do.. thanks for the teachings.. 😊
Muskaan S.2 days
Sex education provide in schools as well...I love the way she is normalize the sex or sexual education with her children....Love it❤️
Aadhi A.2 days
🥲🥰🥰🥰
Shreyashi D.2 days
Great...ma'am... inspired💗💗
Atreyee M.2 days
I wish my parents could give this information then I wouldn't have accidentally landed on pornographic sites and eventually learn everything from there!!!