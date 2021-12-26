back

In 2021, India's Doctors Vs. Covid-19 Second Wave

Nearly 800 doctors fighting in the frontline died of Covid-19 in 2021. This is how their everyday lives looked during the horrid second wave.

26/12/2021 2:57 PM
Portraits

4 comments

  • Anway B.
    30/12/2021 08:24

    Central vista money paid off?

  • Brut India
    27/12/2021 16:08

    Watch a doctor's emotional appeal during the Covid second wave in India:

  • Nafish A.
    27/12/2021 03:15

    Congratulations

  • Kurian K.
    26/12/2021 15:44

    If God will decide why doctors? Are these idiots rep of gods??

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

