In Isolation For 2 Years... And Counting

Kalika K.04/20/2020 17:50
Very very well said
Kremlin H.04/20/2020 15:22
Appreciated!!!
Sanjeev M.04/20/2020 07:41
Take care. All will be well
Akash C.04/20/2020 07:29
❤❤👍
Neha M.04/19/2020 20:38
Yes i know.. I also suffered from tb since 2019..even my close ones show their true colour.. I was collapse when i detected with tb.. Even after 31 years i m still unmarried.. Taboo in society ..i m facing rough phase in life..
Aloke K.04/19/2020 20:23
Very well said and more power to you my junior! The stigma associated with the illness and mentality of the masses has to change. The importance of mental well-being is something that needs to be addressed during these times of isolation.
Jean R.04/19/2020 18:04
How sad
Shuly R.04/19/2020 17:35
👍
Anu A.04/19/2020 17:34
Aww very well presented
Nafisa K.04/19/2020 17:01
India should focus on fighting the pandemic rather than blaming minority set.
DG R.04/19/2020 12:47
,
Cairon C.04/19/2020 09:29
Bismillaher rachman ner raheem, may Alla swt treats her sickness and makes her feels well soon!! AMEEN
Amin Y.04/19/2020 09:16
Hope she is felling better now and we all understand her suffering
Brut India04/17/2020 13:55
The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved using the machines that test drug-resistant tuberculosis to conducting coronavirus tests: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/icmr-approves-use-of-diagnostic-machine-used-for-drug-resistant-tb-for-covid-19/article31308299.ece?fbclid=IwAR1GjCdowTl8eSSiGFyuly57haF4FrTXIyZgNysN686vIghF1xJzt2Es5ok