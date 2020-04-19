back

In Isolation For 2 Years... And Counting

Most Indians have been under lockdown for weeks; Athira Elssa Johnson has been home for over two years. Here's why.

04/19/2020 8:57 AM
  • 63.9k
  • 16

14 comments

  • Kalika K.
    04/20/2020 17:50

    Very very well said

  • Kremlin H.
    04/20/2020 15:22

    Appreciated!!!

  • Sanjeev M.
    04/20/2020 07:41

    Take care. All will be well

  • Akash C.
    04/20/2020 07:29

    ❤❤👍

  • Neha M.
    04/19/2020 20:38

    Yes i know.. I also suffered from tb since 2019..even my close ones show their true colour.. I was collapse when i detected with tb.. Even after 31 years i m still unmarried.. Taboo in society ..i m facing rough phase in life..

  • Aloke K.
    04/19/2020 20:23

    Very well said and more power to you my junior! The stigma associated with the illness and mentality of the masses has to change. The importance of mental well-being is something that needs to be addressed during these times of isolation.

  • Jean R.
    04/19/2020 18:04

    How sad

  • Shuly R.
    04/19/2020 17:35

    👍

  • Anu A.
    04/19/2020 17:34

    Aww very well presented

  • Nafisa K.
    04/19/2020 17:01

    India should focus on fighting the pandemic rather than blaming minority set.

  • DG R.
    04/19/2020 12:47

    ,

  • Cairon C.
    04/19/2020 09:29

    Bismillaher rachman ner raheem, may Alla swt treats her sickness and makes her feels well soon!! AMEEN

  • Amin Y.
    04/19/2020 09:16

    Hope she is felling better now and we all understand her suffering

  • Brut India
    04/17/2020 13:55

    The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved using the machines that test drug-resistant tuberculosis to conducting coronavirus tests: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/icmr-approves-use-of-diagnostic-machine-used-for-drug-resistant-tb-for-covid-19/article31308299.ece?fbclid=IwAR1GjCdowTl8eSSiGFyuly57haF4FrTXIyZgNysN686vIghF1xJzt2Es5ok