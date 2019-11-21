back
India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men
India made the first ever reversible birth control for men. 💉👏
11/21/2019 4:56 PM
- 235.6k
- 2.7k
- 119
And even more
A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India
Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World
One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal
Modern-day Witch Hunts in India
Puducherry CM Makes Insensitive Remark On Transgender People
India Makes The First Birth Control Drug For Men
77 comments
Bikash B.12/05/2019 14:24
Is it an some serious medical report or some comedy show with funny animation and sound effect !!!?? Brut editor seriously need some brain and sense rejuvenating injection first 😒
Vishvesh K.12/03/2019 20:00
It clearly shows what a nation of horny bastards India is, especially women. Get a vibrator instead of using men as sex toys.😂😂😂
Sujith S.11/27/2019 14:16
The effects of this contraceptive lasts for 13 years. What if someone wanted it reversed at the second year of having the procedure? Do you have to wait for the contraceptive to wear off or is there a sort of a "fix" that reverses it?
Wasim M.11/27/2019 05:22
No side effects?
Rohit P.11/26/2019 05:31
Please give this to your Uttar Pradesh North India they need this the most
Alexandria S.11/25/2019 19:17
Amazing male birth control no side effects this needs to be everywhere
Kushal K.11/25/2019 16:23
Especially to some community's in India where its population is growing 3 folds!!
Renfebron R.11/25/2019 13:14
So its free from pregnancies but not free from STDs & HIV were still screwed from our so what we called sexual revolution smh
Shafique A.11/25/2019 12:55
What if his father was injected this action ....
Brut India11/25/2019 06:00
Meet Dr. Sujoy Guha who was to launch the male contraceptive in 2002. He's spent half his life working on Risug, likely the only reversible male contraceptive in the world: https://thewire.in/health/risug-male-contraceptive-icmr
Ahtisham R.11/25/2019 02:13
0:46 sorry to hear those 303 indian folks its been tested on up urs 🖕🖕dent 😒😒
Ishu K.11/24/2019 20:56
It's a good job but duration is too much,like if done once man won't be able to make his woman conceive for 13 years.in contrast women contraception can be a controlled contraception like for months or 5 years or 10 years depending on choice.lets see how it ll work
Basudev R.11/24/2019 18:22
da, , da, , , ,
Vickey P.11/24/2019 17:38
Ranvir for 10 seconds made me feel like he is desperately in need of that syringe lol
Rubee G.11/24/2019 10:06
Good invention.
Chin K.11/24/2019 05:45
How is this any better than condoms? Condoms are 97% effective too and also help in the prevention of STDs. This doesn't even do that.
Ridam J.11/24/2019 04:48
Is Ranbir one of the test candidate? 🤔
Suprabha I.11/23/2019 18:47
Why Ranbir seriously guys ... Damaging his image ... Uuhhh
Prim R.11/23/2019 08:21
Why deepika and ranbir song though?😂😂
Kunal S.11/23/2019 04:33
One thing i couldn't understand is why they started the video with deepika and ranbir?