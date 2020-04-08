back
India's First Coronavirus Test Drive-Through
India's first drive-through coronavirus testing facility just opened in Delhi. 😮 Could this help India flatten the curve like South Korea?
04/08/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 04/08/2020 4:08 PM
30 comments
Sadaf M.2 days
What ABT other cities?
James L.2 days
Deepika P.2 days
Ought to be in delhi... 🙂
Nitin P.3 days
Supreme Court has said ALL COVID 19 testing whether Government or Private should be done for free... 🙂
Aprajita M.3 days
west Punjabi Bagh
Mayank S.3 days
This is good but are police told about this bcoz not then your bum is not safe
Stephen W.3 days
Tapani S.3 days
"could this help to flatten the curve?" Look at the GDP per capita in India and South Korea! Which indians have the opportunity to use this service? Those who already have living conditions where the social distancing is not too difficult to practice.
Rohit S.4 days
30 to 50 people a day WOW!!!! How long would it take to test the country or state!!!!
Ritu N.4 days
Wonderful. But should incorporate methods for one's without cars as well..
Devendra B.4 days
Everytime you guys remove your Gloves and How you wear new Gloves let me saw firstly. After every patients checked.
Tanvi V.4 days
When will Mumbai start with this?
Brut India4 days
This lab in Pune created the cheapest testing kit for Covid-19:
Anthony S.4 days
Computer animation ?
Chetna P.4 days
When it will happen in Telangana _ hyderabad?
Rehan U.4 days
So all you need to avail this facility is own or rent a car. Superb !
Ameerah H.4 days
This is not what we meant when we said testing needs to increase. This is so elitist
Aamit P.4 days
Is it free gentleman, as per Hon'ble Supreme court directives
Joshua P.4 days
What happened all the gimmicks played by our PM and his men
Amer K.4 days
Only the rich and vip could get through failed invention