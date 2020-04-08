back

India's First Coronavirus Test Drive-Through

India's first drive-through coronavirus testing facility just opened in Delhi. 😮 Could this help India flatten the curve like South Korea?

04/08/2020 12:57 PMupdated: 04/08/2020 4:08 PM
  • 40.0k
  • 47

30 comments

  • Sadaf M.
    2 days

    What ABT other cities?

  • James L.
    2 days

  • Deepika P.
    2 days

    Ought to be in delhi... 🙂

  • Nitin P.
    3 days

    Supreme Court has said ALL COVID 19 testing whether Government or Private should be done for free... 🙂

  • Aprajita M.
    3 days

    west Punjabi Bagh

  • Mayank S.
    3 days

    This is good but are police told about this bcoz not then your bum is not safe

  • Stephen W.
    3 days

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qseMEWijzXQ

  • Tapani S.
    3 days

    "could this help to flatten the curve?" Look at the GDP per capita in India and South Korea! Which indians have the opportunity to use this service? Those who already have living conditions where the social distancing is not too difficult to practice.

  • Rohit S.
    4 days

    30 to 50 people a day WOW!!!! How long would it take to test the country or state!!!!

  • Ritu N.
    4 days

    Wonderful. But should incorporate methods for one's without cars as well..

  • Devendra B.
    4 days

    Everytime you guys remove your Gloves and How you wear new Gloves let me saw firstly. After every patients checked.

  • Tanvi V.
    4 days

    When will Mumbai start with this?

  • Brut India
    4 days

    This lab in Pune created the cheapest testing kit for Covid-19:

  • Anthony S.
    4 days

    Computer animation ?

  • Chetna P.
    4 days

    When it will happen in Telangana _ hyderabad?

  • Rehan U.
    4 days

    So all you need to avail this facility is own or rent a car. Superb !

  • Ameerah H.
    4 days

    This is not what we meant when we said testing needs to increase. This is so elitist

  • Aamit P.
    4 days

    Is it free gentleman, as per Hon'ble Supreme court directives

  • Joshua P.
    4 days

    What happened all the gimmicks played by our PM and his men

  • Amer K.
    4 days

    Only the rich and vip could get through failed invention