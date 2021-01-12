back

India's First Covid-19 Vaccines

Here are the first batches of Covid-19 vaccines, sent out across India this morning, as the country gears up for a mammoth vaccination drive starting as early as this Saturday. 💉

12/01/2021 2:58 PMupdated: 12/01/2021 3:01 PM
  • 105.3K
  • 52

35 comments

  • Sami W.
    8 hours

    Rich will get vaccinated first for sure and poor will suffer as always!!

  • Brut India
    15 hours

    Here's why India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin was controversial: https://fb.watch/2Zk2hyViZK/

  • Yousuff S.
    a day

    Good job

  • Sarnjit V.
    a day

    All the best to India

  • Eshing C.
    2 days

    Is this vaccine really effective??

  • DrVicky R.
    2 days

    Fantastic job 👍🏼

  • Sajid A.
    2 days

    India is the Hub and Centre Of Research and Development of Various Vaccines 🙂👍🏻

  • Jocelyne M.
    2 days

    😀👁️

  • Amos M.
    2 days

    Don't do propaganda.Let the ministers first put.

  • Sweetynilesh K.
    2 days

    Why there is no name of Maharashtra state BJP is not ruling party in our state that the reason or what?

  • Murali M.
    2 days

    Jio suppose to deliver it ..to every Indian free of cost what happened?

  • Priya K.
    2 days

    Congratulations

  • Vidya S.
    2 days

    India is doing great. The vaccines produced by india are best in the world,if not so, why other countries are waiting to get the same, be proud, china and Russia tried to sell their own but could not.

  • Marin R.
    2 days

    Proud Moments ❤️

  • Fassi A.
    2 days

    I hope endia will work on to making toilets for their toiletless nation 😅🤣😂

  • Anil K.
    2 days

    I didn't understand what is this Brut, you are doing same thing ,

  • Asma Q.
    2 days

    India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Africa are the biggest target of the zionists since these are the youngest population countries and they want to control them. This vaccine can achieve a lot for them, that's the reason of all marketing .

  • Naheda A.
    2 days

    Other countries like UK have already started the vaccination drive, but they are not making it a marketing strategy!

  • Mofojul H.
    2 days

    That truck is 50 years old and India is I. T. King?

  • Shabbir S.
    2 days

    For me it’s strange ... Here in first world countries Covid-19 vaccines are stored and transported under -70 degrees Celsius... And why isn’t it done the same in India ??? Something fishy here !!!

