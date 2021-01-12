back
India's First Covid-19 Vaccines
Here are the first batches of Covid-19 vaccines, sent out across India this morning, as the country gears up for a mammoth vaccination drive starting as early as this Saturday. 💉
12/01/2021 2:58 PMupdated: 12/01/2021 3:01 PM
Sami W.8 hours
Rich will get vaccinated first for sure and poor will suffer as always!!
Brut India15 hours
Here's why India's indigenous vaccine Covaxin was controversial: https://fb.watch/2Zk2hyViZK/
Yousuff S.a day
Good job
Sarnjit V.a day
All the best to India
Eshing C.2 days
Is this vaccine really effective??
DrVicky R.2 days
Fantastic job 👍🏼
Sajid A.2 days
India is the Hub and Centre Of Research and Development of Various Vaccines 🙂👍🏻
Jocelyne M.2 days
😀👁️
Amos M.2 days
Don't do propaganda.Let the ministers first put.
Sweetynilesh K.2 days
Why there is no name of Maharashtra state BJP is not ruling party in our state that the reason or what?
Murali M.2 days
Jio suppose to deliver it ..to every Indian free of cost what happened?
Priya K.2 days
Congratulations
Vidya S.2 days
India is doing great. The vaccines produced by india are best in the world,if not so, why other countries are waiting to get the same, be proud, china and Russia tried to sell their own but could not.
Marin R.2 days
Proud Moments ❤️
Fassi A.2 days
I hope endia will work on to making toilets for their toiletless nation 😅🤣😂
Anil K.2 days
I didn't understand what is this Brut, you are doing same thing ,
Asma Q.2 days
India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Africa are the biggest target of the zionists since these are the youngest population countries and they want to control them. This vaccine can achieve a lot for them, that's the reason of all marketing .
Naheda A.2 days
Other countries like UK have already started the vaccination drive, but they are not making it a marketing strategy!
Mofojul H.2 days
That truck is 50 years old and India is I. T. King?
Shabbir S.2 days
For me it’s strange ... Here in first world countries Covid-19 vaccines are stored and transported under -70 degrees Celsius... And why isn’t it done the same in India ??? Something fishy here !!!