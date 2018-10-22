back
India's First Female Urination Device
Easy peesy! This device allows women to pee standing up. Say goodbye to dirty toilets! 🚽
10/22/2018 1:31 AM
- 1.7m
- 9.5k
- 303
And even more
Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School
A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India
This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women
Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World
One Litre Milk Was Served to 81 Students for Their Mid-day Meal
Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala
186 comments
Daniel A.01/29/2019 04:41
How many of these gadgets did Nancy Pelosi buy ?
Susann E.01/16/2019 07:48
Messy
Nabarun N.01/06/2019 10:53
Is this the solution to this gross problem?
Rajesh M.01/03/2019 02:36
I just have one query. In the future will we be having seperate Kings and Queens or will it be common? I don't want a girl standing and tinkling next to me 😂😂😂 .. that's gonna be really shocking.
Shaikh R.12/08/2018 09:44
Exactly this is my problem
Rajat S.12/07/2018 05:48
Brilliant invention
Kesang O.12/03/2018 12:55
Can we get it or buy it..ha ha
Parminder S.12/03/2018 05:03
Good work
Ginger J.12/02/2018 14:17
There’s a lot of miscalculations that could occur in using this. There’s still a question about wet clothes. The moisture that drips from the cradle to the finish. What then?
Samir K.12/02/2018 06:22
This video is anti BJP. We have build so many toilets under swatch bharat and still U keep finding faults in our work
Hanish D.12/01/2018 12:27
bro your whole wish of standing and peeing with me has come true ... 🥳🥳
Raman A.12/01/2018 08:20
kya zamana aa gaya
Juonna J.11/30/2018 04:46
Squat and pee
Andrew S.11/29/2018 06:14
now you can pee standing up
Tamara J.11/28/2018 19:43
I have news for you this is been out for quite a few years
Ani S.11/28/2018 13:45
How you put your pants down on public to use this product stupidddd
Greg E.11/28/2018 07:15
, she wee
Mehul N.11/27/2018 17:35
Women Empowerment 💪💪
Rashid M.11/27/2018 09:54
Muhammad Usman
Saravanan G.11/27/2018 02:29
Appreciated