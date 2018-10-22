back

India's First Female Urination Device

Easy peesy! This device allows women to pee standing up. Say goodbye to dirty toilets! 🚽

186 comments

  • Daniel A.
    01/29/2019 04:41

    How many of these gadgets did Nancy Pelosi buy ?

  • Susann E.
    01/16/2019 07:48

    Messy

  • Nabarun N.
    01/06/2019 10:53

    Is this the solution to this gross problem?

  • Rajesh M.
    01/03/2019 02:36

    I just have one query. In the future will we be having seperate Kings and Queens or will it be common? I don't want a girl standing and tinkling next to me 😂😂😂 .. that's gonna be really shocking.

  • Shaikh R.
    12/08/2018 09:44

    Exactly this is my problem

  • Rajat S.
    12/07/2018 05:48

    Brilliant invention

  • Kesang O.
    12/03/2018 12:55

    Can we get it or buy it..ha ha

  • Parminder S.
    12/03/2018 05:03

    Good work

  • Ginger J.
    12/02/2018 14:17

    There’s a lot of miscalculations that could occur in using this. There’s still a question about wet clothes. The moisture that drips from the cradle to the finish. What then?

  • Samir K.
    12/02/2018 06:22

    This video is anti BJP. We have build so many toilets under swatch bharat and still U keep finding faults in our work

  • Hanish D.
    12/01/2018 12:27

    bro your whole wish of standing and peeing with me has come true ... 🥳🥳

  • Raman A.
    12/01/2018 08:20

    kya zamana aa gaya

  • Juonna J.
    11/30/2018 04:46

    Squat and pee

  • Andrew S.
    11/29/2018 06:14

    now you can pee standing up

  • Tamara J.
    11/28/2018 19:43

    I have news for you this is been out for quite a few years

  • Ani S.
    11/28/2018 13:45

    How you put your pants down on public to use this product stupidddd

  • Greg E.
    11/28/2018 07:15

    , she wee

  • Mehul N.
    11/27/2018 17:35

    Women Empowerment 💪💪

  • Rashid M.
    11/27/2018 09:54

    Muhammad Usman

  • Saravanan G.
    11/27/2018 02:29

    Appreciated