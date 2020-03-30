back
India’s First Homegrown Covid-19 Kit
A lab in Pune has launched India's first coronavirus testing kit. They say it’s more affordable than imported devices and its results come out quicker too. 🧬🧪
03/27/2020 3:16 PMupdated: 03/30/2020 8:16 AM
336 comments
Vishakha J.4 hours
Great
Dilip B.10 hours
Why is government of India ordering 5 lakh kits to WHO
Zafar M.19 hours
Good job but why people have to pay for the cost of test. It’s pandemic and govt should do it. This might be reason people are not getting tested and we cannot know the viral load. It’s great thing you developed to make it shorter. You can transform this into 384 system. You are talking about capacity but not have been done testing yet.
Obayd S.21 hours
We should make a statue of you after this virus is dispersed.
Goutam D.a day
Toh itna sara Fund covid19 fight karne keliye pm fund me diya wo kya hua, kaab lagayenge govt fund ko. Agar europe or usa ko kuch test kit de bhi dete chalo wo log funds bhejke production to badha dete. Khali sunne ko milta hai production badha rahe hai.. Sab Biomedical wale banana suru karde to jald hi hum indian ko privilege kyu nahi milega, baatna bhi sikhna hoga ye duniya ka masla hai sirf hum sab indian no ka nahi.
Bindhu M.2 days
Perfect we can avoid faulty kits from China
Syed Z.2 days
See this
Kishor K.2 days
Some other companies are giving results with in 5min for positive and 13 min for negative ... It may save time...
Cliff J.3 days
You're a blessing to the nation...keep it up!!!
So C.3 days
Good initiative and India has the potential to do anything . 🙏🙏please don’t import infected kits from China. The kits imported from China by U.K. were stained with Covid Virus which has delayed the antigen /Anyibody testing. Save India from this CCP propaganda.
Gyan P.3 days
Ek testing kit ki keemat 1200 ₹aur ek kit se 100 logon ka test hoga . MATLAB ek vyakti k liye 12₹. Company ek week mein 20000 kit taiyar karegii..aur.avshyakta padegi to 1lac tak production karne ka prayas .. karegii.chuki yah protein tech par adharit janch hai .. result bhi 💯 sahi aayega
Mahua B.4 days
Can we export them too?
Kris F.4 days
👏👏👏👏👏👏
ನಾಗರಾಜ್ ಕ.4 days
Other pharm company should start this and export the kit, India should become the major export of All kind of products.
Jesh N.5 days
Kal tak ICMR tested 45000 which is less than per day test by US. Chutiya mat kaato sabka BC.
Harihar A.5 days
Can’t it be made in other labs?
Cathy R.5 days
Congratulations to you Sir and your entire team🙏🙏
Pradeep K.5 days
Good news
Krisha S.5 days
So proud
Piyush B.5 days
Commendable Job Sir..a big thanks to you and your team..🙏