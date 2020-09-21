back
India’s Low Covid Mortality Rate Explained
India’s Covid-19 death rate has remained remarkably low at 1.7% despite a huge increase in caseload. Here are three reasons why...
09/21/2020 6:57 AM
- 77.4k
- 835
- 56
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
49 comments
Jitendra K.7 days
Modi is the reason for low death rate
Mohammad F.7 days
😱
Sam D.09/22/2020 07:48
At what and whose cost this recocrry rate if true. Arrest the ever increasing effected numbers on daily basis The hospital under Govt. charger you Min.Rs.7500/- per x 7 days stay = Rs. 52.500/- Private room Rs.12000/- x 7 stay = Rs.84000/- Please do not talk about recovery rates, as these are all only on paper and encouraging, people to be more careless there by spreading the vurus like fire.
Nandeesh P.09/22/2020 07:13
Correct answer is for death certificate they ask upto 3000 as bribe Below poverty people how will they bear the cost
Pravin D.09/22/2020 06:13
I think you are relying on Government for your information which says it has no Data.😃
Nagina P.09/22/2020 05:25
I agree doesn’t matter India England Pakistan any country until the governments of every place does not become a bit stricter and issue fines or something for not following rules there will not be no synchronisation it’s not a one country thing this is a whole world thing and until it’s done together and properly we definately going to see more deaths to come
Tawheed M.09/22/2020 05:18
What song is this?
Jaideep P.09/22/2020 05:11
It’s a fact that India’s Covid deaths are underreported; they’ve crossed 150,000 by actual estimates already which is the 2nd highest after US but India is still not past its peak so it’ll end up likely much more!
Ambitesh G.09/22/2020 04:34
So china antibody test, which was discarded by all nations for false positive/negative in multiple cases is good and antigen which has 94%accuracy is bad? You can not hide dead bodies and if 50lakh is reported number for covid, don't u think that their death will be attributed to covid as well? I myself have seen a person dieing from heart attack as soon as he was tested positive, he was marked as covid casualty. Thing is, covid death rates are falling across globe and india and south east asia is no exception. Get ur facts correct before raising false alarm.
Nelson A.09/21/2020 20:29
To get anything right is such a difficult job in India, even death is not spared from.corruption. How much more low the authorities can go??
Herminio M.09/21/2020 20:27
Stop going to the rat traps set up in every parking lot with volunteers sticking the virus up your nose .
Tousin M.09/21/2020 18:34
https://amzn.to/3hOHYg3
Abdul K.09/21/2020 18:26
Khane me haldi mirchi adrak lassun lol. Bhak corona
Aaqib M.09/21/2020 15:55
Vichsa
Swarup R.09/21/2020 15:27
Its just a matter of time,lets wait and watch
Singh P.09/21/2020 15:17
. See I always said that this is the reason.
Debabrata D.09/21/2020 14:54
To brut .... India has 1.45 billion people land ...even west bengal has 23 cr people ...not one not two ..4 Italy total population ..& 30% of it population still illiterate..... We know Italy , UK , USA have world class medical facilities ,hospital for their people ...& we also know what happen to them ...so make this type of video for millionaires people who eager to watch it in his i phone ....in india most of people are belonging from middle class family & we are safe till now ...don't think of us & don't make panic also .. ....jai hind
Suraj P.09/21/2020 14:44
I suggest the numbers are ten times higher then. My prime minister wants to make India no. 1 . He actually thinks it's actually a covid race.
Sriram V.09/21/2020 14:39
All these issues are widely acknowledged. Many cremations in semi urban and rural india are done without certificates. But look at mumbai where the process is acknowledged to be pretty tight on reporting. Mortality rates are still reasonable (though higher than the allegedly under reported areas). I am sure the strain of virus, average age, immunity levels etc. must be playing a role
Mathaikutty V.09/21/2020 11:26
Banana republic of India...