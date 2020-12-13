back
India’s Mystery Illnesses: Eluru And Beyond
Health authorities are investigating the reason behind the mystery illness that has struck Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh. Such unknown illnesses are common across India. Here are a few examples of health scares that have eluded doctors...
13/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 60.9K
- 337
- 15
10 comments
Karen N.15/12/2020 08:35
Probably tainted flu shits, vaccines part of Gates depopulation plan...
Priya J.13/12/2020 20:48
this is was I was talking about.
Ricky S.13/12/2020 18:51
Shame on modi still fail to improve the life of poor people
Pavithra P.13/12/2020 16:29
My god why precautions were not taken
Pavithra P.13/12/2020 16:27
Very sad
Sriram V.13/12/2020 03:33
Waiting to happen anywhere else in the country. Safe drinking water, pesticide abuse, Drain / sewage mgmt and secular challenges all over the country. Eluru is just a small statistic in this context.
Venkataraman S.13/12/2020 02:26
May be corona mutated in Andhra
Hema P.12/12/2020 18:09
Speedy recovery. 🙏🏼
Expose I.12/12/2020 16:41
Some rich and greedy “farmers” running after profits mixed pesticides.
Fayaz A.12/12/2020 16:31
This happened before 1 week and it’s completely under control. This is due to Lead & Organochlorine poisoning.