India’s Mystery Illnesses: Eluru And Beyond

Health authorities are investigating the reason behind the mystery illness that has struck Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh. Such unknown illnesses are common across India. Here are a few examples of health scares that have eluded doctors...

13/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 60.9K
  • 15

10 comments

  • Karen N.
    15/12/2020 08:35

    Probably tainted flu shits, vaccines part of Gates depopulation plan...

  • Priya J.
    13/12/2020 20:48

    this is was I was talking about.

  • Ricky S.
    13/12/2020 18:51

    Shame on modi still fail to improve the life of poor people

  • Pavithra P.
    13/12/2020 16:29

    My god why precautions were not taken

  • Pavithra P.
    13/12/2020 16:27

    Very sad

  • Sriram V.
    13/12/2020 03:33

    Waiting to happen anywhere else in the country. Safe drinking water, pesticide abuse, Drain / sewage mgmt and secular challenges all over the country. Eluru is just a small statistic in this context.

  • Venkataraman S.
    13/12/2020 02:26

    May be corona mutated in Andhra

  • Hema P.
    12/12/2020 18:09

    Speedy recovery. 🙏🏼

  • Expose I.
    12/12/2020 16:41

    Some rich and greedy “farmers” running after profits mixed pesticides.

  • Fayaz A.
    12/12/2020 16:31

    This happened before 1 week and it’s completely under control. This is due to Lead & Organochlorine poisoning.

