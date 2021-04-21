back

India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One

As India continues to register record numbers of infections and deaths, here is how the second wave of Covid-19 is hitting the country compared to the last peak in September 2020.

21/04/2021 11:12 AM
  • 37.6K
  • 4

4 comments

  • Vivek K.
    7 hours

    Tum double mutant pr atke ho yha tisra mutant aa gya triple mutant wala. Ek Ka pata lag nhi rha hai ki tisraa aa jaa rha hai.

  • Gopiballabh D.
    a day

    Can u enlighten us : 1 No of deaths from Cancer, lungs problems, heart in India per year. 2.% of deaths of Kumbha returnees to total Thanks

  • Akshaydeep S.
    a day

    Oxygen ki kamii nahi hai hamari saans lene ki shammattaa badh gayi hai ~

  • Brut India
    a day

    Everything you need to know: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/coronavirus-second-wave-india-explained-7279364/

