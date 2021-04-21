back
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
As India continues to register record numbers of infections and deaths, here is how the second wave of Covid-19 is hitting the country compared to the last peak in September 2020.
21/04/2021 11:12 AM
- 37.6K
- 386
- 4
- 4:44
Chetan Bhagat Has A Bone To Pick With India’s 4G Generation
- 1:33
Gujarat Mosque Steps Up To Ease Covid-19 Burden
- 3:53
This Doctor Struggled To Find A Bed In His Own Hospital
- 1:57
This Pregnant Cop Is Out Keeping You Safe
- 5:49
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
- 2:05
India’s Second Covid Wave Vs. The First One
4 comments
Vivek K.7 hours
Tum double mutant pr atke ho yha tisra mutant aa gya triple mutant wala. Ek Ka pata lag nhi rha hai ki tisraa aa jaa rha hai.
Gopiballabh D.a day
Can u enlighten us : 1 No of deaths from Cancer, lungs problems, heart in India per year. 2.% of deaths of Kumbha returnees to total Thanks
Akshaydeep S.a day
Oxygen ki kamii nahi hai hamari saans lene ki shammattaa badh gayi hai ~
Brut Indiaa day
Everything you need to know: https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/coronavirus-second-wave-india-explained-7279364/