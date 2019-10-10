back
India vs Germany on Mental Health at Work
Even on World #MentalHealth Day, many Indians find it difficult to take sick leave for their mental health. As the conversation about mental wellness moves forward in our country, what is it that India can learn from Germany?
10/10/2019 4:40 AMupdated: 10/10/2019 8:59 AM
12 comments
Sabyasachi M.10/21/2019 20:13
Mental Health is an issue in Advanced countries like Germany. In a third world country like India it's a luxury. I laugh when I see corporate HR mailers on how to keep mentally fit :D
Ashok B.10/17/2019 11:36
Population of Germany - 83million, population of India - 1.35 BILLION... As supply (human resource) increases demand ⬇️, so nobody cares much abt employee's well being in India coz if u can't do d job someone else ll...
Krishna S.10/13/2019 04:14
Me: Kya chicken pox ka 21 days katega? Hr: beta(pappu) baith jao abhi jivan me bahut kuch sikhana h tumhe. 😂 😂 😂
Brut India10/11/2019 09:46
Every sixth Indian suffers from mental health issues and doesn't even know about it: https://www.businessinsider.in/science/health/news/one-in-six-indians-suffer-from-mental-health-issues-and-are-unaware-of-it/articleshow/71513775.cms
Aliasgar P.10/10/2019 21:11
Every one teaches how to make a living but no one teaches how to make a life..
Japwant S.10/10/2019 11:24
fucking modihindians
Sufia W.10/10/2019 11:17
Psychology must be included as compulsory subject in our curriculum, as in future the world is gonna have psychopathic persons. N everyone should need to be educated enough to help securing himself from different mental disasters. As relations are already been materialistic n less affectionate.
Sanat R.10/10/2019 10:40
Brut .... Really it's a brute channel Just go through how many days we are working in a year 104 weekdays holidays 50 days Govt holidays includes festivals strikes, bandh etc etc So hardly we work 200 days in a year
Mohamad S.10/10/2019 10:06
India learn only to vote modi.. play howdy.. and enjoy chilling modi Mutra.. twice daily.. country has no money.. how Indian citizens can have healthy mentality..
पंडित न.10/10/2019 10:02
The most illness of modern time is stickness to mobile. There should be some alternate of mobile very soon
Urmil S.10/10/2019 09:45
🇩🇪
Ana T.10/10/2019 09:34
There's nothing called mental health 😒😒😒 It's just a term made by Westerners. Go out and talk to people, you'll be good.