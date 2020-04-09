India Wants The Bhilwara Model To Contain Covid-19

Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor
Raghavendra G.2 hours
First time seeing a positive post from Brut
Mijanur A.4 hours
Congrats Congress. CONGRESS 4 COUNTRY
Aishwarya A.9 hours
https://www.opindia.com/2020/04/bhilwara-model-sarpanch-slams-sonia-gandhi-not-inpired-by-rahul-gandhi-but-modi-full/
Aishwarya A.10 hours
Brut as always is highly biased and a liberandi media. Always trying to back congress
Aishwarya A.10 hours
https://m.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/bhilwara-sarpanch-slams-sonia-gandhi-for-crediting-rahul-for-district.html
Goldy S.10 hours
Welldone...great work...but in other states like situation is not under control. People are still roaming outside.. One member from the family has to go out for buying fruits, vegetables and other daily essential...no door to door services are available... Labor classes are not following any lockdown rules.
Charanjit K.12 hours
Wah
Farhat K.14 hours
All lie as poor people (labors, rickshaw wala, security guards, sabji wala ) are left to starve and nothing being done to provide food or essentials to them by Indian Government or state government
Sangeeta P.14 hours
Proud of you sir
Roy A.14 hours
This video is form indore
Susan T.15 hours
God bless you 🙏
Jhanne G.16 hours
It's for thier good. To stay at home then lost of life
Madhurima G.17 hours
Crazyyyy
Amit M.18 hours
post this on your page to spread awareness if possible.. Stay safe , stay indoors 👍🙏🏼
Jyoti C.19 hours
We are very proud to have a collector like him. Thanks for saving us in this pandemic situation.
Bhakti M.19 hours
Excellent work 👏
Sonia F.20 hours
Karnataka is doing good...
Sonia F.20 hours
They did it
Devansh S.20 hours
bravo
Roshni M.21 hours
Please it is possible in Mumbai