back

India Wants The Bhilwara Model To Contain Covid-19

How did Bhilwara go from emergency to exemplar in the fight against Covid-19 in just a few days? 😯

04/09/2020 2:50 PMupdated: 04/09/2020 2:59 PM
  • 858.8k
  • 488

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 3:37

    Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor

  2. 3:01

    India Wants The Bhilwara Model To Contain Covid-19

  3. 2:12

    How Kerala Is Winning The Covid-19 Fight

  4. 5:01

    Woman & 3 Daughters Flee Lockdown On Foot

  5. 1:32

    “Dear PM, Make Religious Institutions Pay”

  6. 2:05

    Attacks Against Muslims Rise During Coronavirus Spread

315 comments

  • Raghavendra G.
    2 hours

    First time seeing a positive post from Brut

  • Mijanur A.
    4 hours

    Congrats Congress. CONGRESS 4 COUNTRY

  • Aishwarya A.
    9 hours

    https://www.opindia.com/2020/04/bhilwara-model-sarpanch-slams-sonia-gandhi-not-inpired-by-rahul-gandhi-but-modi-full/

  • Aishwarya A.
    10 hours

    Brut as always is highly biased and a liberandi media. Always trying to back congress

  • Aishwarya A.
    10 hours

    https://m.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/bhilwara-sarpanch-slams-sonia-gandhi-for-crediting-rahul-for-district.html

  • Goldy S.
    10 hours

    Welldone...great work...but in other states like situation is not under control. People are still roaming outside.. One member from the family has to go out for buying fruits, vegetables and other daily essential...no door to door services are available... Labor classes are not following any lockdown rules.

  • Charanjit K.
    12 hours

    Wah

  • Farhat K.
    14 hours

    All lie as poor people (labors, rickshaw wala, security guards, sabji wala ) are left to starve and nothing being done to provide food or essentials to them by Indian Government or state government

  • Sangeeta P.
    14 hours

    Proud of you sir

  • Roy A.
    14 hours

    This video is form indore

  • Susan T.
    15 hours

    God bless you 🙏

  • Jhanne G.
    16 hours

    It's for thier good. To stay at home then lost of life

  • Madhurima G.
    17 hours

    Crazyyyy

  • Amit M.
    18 hours

    post this on your page to spread awareness if possible.. Stay safe , stay indoors 👍🙏🏼

  • Jyoti C.
    19 hours

    We are very proud to have a collector like him. Thanks for saving us in this pandemic situation.

  • Bhakti M.
    19 hours

    Excellent work 👏

  • Sonia F.
    20 hours

    Karnataka is doing good...

  • Sonia F.
    20 hours

    They did it

  • Devansh S.
    20 hours

    bravo

  • Roshni M.
    21 hours

    Please it is possible in Mumbai