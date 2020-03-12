Doctor Calmly Explains COVID-19 To His Waiting Room
The Gaumutra Drinking Party
Fake Hand Sanitisers Seized In Gurugram
Man's Best Friend - Animals
What Are Super-spreaders?
Indians Stranded in Virus-Infected Countries
aur jaoo gand mrvane iran me
Bosdiwale admin unko airlift kar liya hai baar baar mat dikha hai..
Kisne kaha tha bhar Jane Ko ..bhar mein jayo.....sali mediya ye dekkia Rahi h Janko laya Gaya unko nahi ye chenal to chotiyo h sabko pata h salo ke cornona fel jaye😀
Jab pisa dikhata hey to log videsh bhag te hey.. or jab mut dikhati hey to logo ko desh yaad ata hey..
What did the India ambassador said if our India are in Mars we will get them back now what happen ambassador what are you doing
Why didn't you returned when the case was just started growing..?
Stop blaming others...
Many flight cancelled...
Just stay safe.... And eat healthy
for your friends
Tum log India k leya kuch keya... ba tum logoko yead karaga hai india
Gand marane Iran me kam karne gaya tha..... Iran government ko blame kar na chutiye........ India 6od ne se pahele sochna chahiye tha na..... Lavde..
Jo jaha hai usko wahi rehna chaiye
Take rest
Corona means back to India y Iran is not safe i dont understand
Zaldi enki madad kro grvnt
Maro salo ..
Paise kamane gaye the ....koi ladai nahi karne gaye the ...tumhe vapis lane ko ....Ab yad a raha hay kya india
मौत के डर से मूतना सुना था
पर मौत के डर से मूत पीना पहली बार देख रहा हूं 😐😐
Chilla Kyu rahe ho....refusee camp me nahi rah rahe.....virus aaya to bhaagne ke wajay ghar pe raho aaram karo......ye virus india me bhi aa gaya to hum bhi kahi bhaage.....kuch Maltab nahi itna drama karne ka.....
U guyz are a piece of shit. Government is doing the best they can so many people have been rescued despite outbreak in our own country but u guyz are so pathetic u still don't appreciate and instead post things like this I wonder if admin is on drugs or what
Bharat me dar ka mahaul hai
fir idhar kyon aa rahe ho
Itna tha toh marvaane kyu gaye Iran, yaha pe hi naukri karna tha chutiyoh
Apni gaand marao bsdwaloò..
Tumneto kagaaz nhi dikhana tha...
327 comments
Kartik S.2 hours
aur jaoo gand mrvane iran me
Vicky S.3 hours
Bosdiwale admin unko airlift kar liya hai baar baar mat dikha hai..
Anil K.6 hours
Kisne kaha tha bhar Jane Ko ..bhar mein jayo.....sali mediya ye dekkia Rahi h Janko laya Gaya unko nahi ye chenal to chotiyo h sabko pata h salo ke cornona fel jaye😀
Yogesh J.6 hours
Jab pisa dikhata hey to log videsh bhag te hey.. or jab mut dikhati hey to logo ko desh yaad ata hey..
Asish C.7 hours
What did the India ambassador said if our India are in Mars we will get them back now what happen ambassador what are you doing
Swarnadeep D.14 hours
Why didn't you returned when the case was just started growing..? Stop blaming others... Many flight cancelled... Just stay safe.... And eat healthy
Aquib A.18 hours
for your friends
Banti K.20 hours
Tum log India k leya kuch keya... ba tum logoko yead karaga hai india
Chaudhari M.21 hours
Gand marane Iran me kam karne gaya tha..... Iran government ko blame kar na chutiye........ India 6od ne se pahele sochna chahiye tha na..... Lavde..
ASra A.21 hours
Jo jaha hai usko wahi rehna chaiye
Goldenstar T.a day
Take rest
Mohan K.a day
Corona means back to India y Iran is not safe i dont understand
Asif A.a day
Zaldi enki madad kro grvnt
Anil S.a day
Maro salo .. Paise kamane gaye the ....koi ladai nahi karne gaye the ...tumhe vapis lane ko ....Ab yad a raha hay kya india
Javed S.a day
मौत के डर से मूतना सुना था पर मौत के डर से मूत पीना पहली बार देख रहा हूं 😐😐
Rukmani V.a day
Chilla Kyu rahe ho....refusee camp me nahi rah rahe.....virus aaya to bhaagne ke wajay ghar pe raho aaram karo......ye virus india me bhi aa gaya to hum bhi kahi bhaage.....kuch Maltab nahi itna drama karne ka.....
Kashyap N.a day
U guyz are a piece of shit. Government is doing the best they can so many people have been rescued despite outbreak in our own country but u guyz are so pathetic u still don't appreciate and instead post things like this I wonder if admin is on drugs or what
Alok D.2 days
Bharat me dar ka mahaul hai fir idhar kyon aa rahe ho
Hiren L.2 days
Itna tha toh marvaane kyu gaye Iran, yaha pe hi naukri karna tha chutiyoh
Devesh S.2 days
Apni gaand marao bsdwaloò.. Tumneto kagaaz nhi dikhana tha...