Indians Stranded in Virus-Infected Countries

"What about us?" ask Indians stranded abroad in the worst coronavirus-hit countries.

03/12/2020 4:53 PMupdated: 03/12/2020 4:59 PM
  • 243.7k
  • 355

327 comments

  • Kartik S.
    2 hours

    aur jaoo gand mrvane iran me

  • Vicky S.
    3 hours

    Bosdiwale admin unko airlift kar liya hai baar baar mat dikha hai..

  • Anil K.
    6 hours

    Kisne kaha tha bhar Jane Ko ..bhar mein jayo.....sali mediya ye dekkia Rahi h Janko laya Gaya unko nahi ye chenal to chotiyo h sabko pata h salo ke cornona fel jaye😀

  • Yogesh J.
    6 hours

    Jab pisa dikhata hey to log videsh bhag te hey.. or jab mut dikhati hey to logo ko desh yaad ata hey..

  • Asish C.
    7 hours

    What did the India ambassador said if our India are in Mars we will get them back now what happen ambassador what are you doing

  • Swarnadeep D.
    14 hours

    Why didn't you returned when the case was just started growing..? Stop blaming others... Many flight cancelled... Just stay safe.... And eat healthy

  • Aquib A.
    18 hours

    for your friends

  • Banti K.
    20 hours

    Tum log India k leya kuch keya... ba tum logoko yead karaga hai india

  • Chaudhari M.
    21 hours

    Gand marane Iran me kam karne gaya tha..... Iran government ko blame kar na chutiye........ India 6od ne se pahele sochna chahiye tha na..... Lavde..

  • ASra A.
    21 hours

    Jo jaha hai usko wahi rehna chaiye

  • Goldenstar T.
    a day

    Take rest

  • Mohan K.
    a day

    Corona means back to India y Iran is not safe i dont understand

  • Asif A.
    a day

    Zaldi enki madad kro grvnt

  • Anil S.
    a day

    Maro salo .. Paise kamane gaye the ....koi ladai nahi karne gaye the ...tumhe vapis lane ko ....Ab yad a raha hay kya india

  • Javed S.
    a day

    मौत के डर से मूतना सुना था पर मौत के डर से मूत पीना पहली बार देख रहा हूं 😐😐

  • Rukmani V.
    a day

    Chilla Kyu rahe ho....refusee camp me nahi rah rahe.....virus aaya to bhaagne ke wajay ghar pe raho aaram karo......ye virus india me bhi aa gaya to hum bhi kahi bhaage.....kuch Maltab nahi itna drama karne ka.....

  • Kashyap N.
    a day

    U guyz are a piece of shit. Government is doing the best they can so many people have been rescued despite outbreak in our own country but u guyz are so pathetic u still don't appreciate and instead post things like this I wonder if admin is on drugs or what

  • Alok D.
    2 days

    Bharat me dar ka mahaul hai fir idhar kyon aa rahe ho

  • Hiren L.
    2 days

    Itna tha toh marvaane kyu gaye Iran, yaha pe hi naukri karna tha chutiyoh

  • Devesh S.
    2 days

    Apni gaand marao bsdwaloò.. Tumneto kagaaz nhi dikhana tha...