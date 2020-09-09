back

Kafeel Khan's Long Road To Freedom

Dr. Kafeel Khan, face of the Gorakhpur oxygen tragedy, alleges he was tortured by UP police and incarcerated in nightmarish conditions. He spoke to Brut about what he now wants from his state government.

09/09/2020 12:34 PM
284 comments

  • Sumaiyya K.
    12 minutes

    Disgusting...how truth is treated in India!

  • Dipendra N.
    24 minutes

    Kill him

  • Rosy G.
    37 minutes

    I was following this case for three years because of the death of 67 kids for the negligence of the hospital management of not providing oxygen cylinders which amounts to dereliction of duty of the management and not by a doctor. OMG are we in a democratic country?

  • Sylvia E.
    an hour

    Can't blame a doctor for lack of equipments..looks like he is rhe scape goat..

  • परमिन्दर स.
    2 hours

    Finally hope is restored

  • Bru's N.
    3 hours

    Nothing impossible in India..

  • Kunwar A.
    3 hours

    Lulz

  • Babar P.
    3 hours

    He stands vindicated by the court verdicts.... Also the vendetta politics exposed... The riled in the dispensation covering up the abhasment of events he brought to the fore.... Obviously his trial and the resolution against intimidation politics not over

  • Subrat L.
    5 hours

    Salute to you sir!

  • Muhammad M.
    6 hours

    Real hero u r .. N Allah is with you always .. Dont stop doing good for people those who needed .

  • Hari S.
    6 hours

    Its so heart braking 😪

  • Anil S.
    7 hours

    Next time you better not count only 25cr ... we all are one . ...

  • Jha N.
    8 hours

    this monster should have been fed pig fat and blood

  • Purnima S.
    8 hours

    I am not a doctor but I don't suspect dutiful workers I know that children died due to failure of the oxygen supply and demand bill was unpaid.so don't be inhuman justice to govt employee is responsibility of govt.please do justice.let him work or tterminatev

  • Riyaz H.
    9 hours

    Unfortunate incident

  • Pankaj P.
    10 hours

    Agreed he contributed in the medical field but his speech is very provocative and against the national interest hence he was detained. If you doing something good doesn't give rights to do something bad.

  • Steven K.
    10 hours

    Hang them by balls and burn them who tourched you

  • MD A.
    11 hours

    &

  • Glenn D.
    16 hours

    You are brave doctor khan! May justice be served for the sake of those children who died due to corruption.. shame on us in India!. And Yogi is no Maharaj !

  • Karthik M.
    17 hours

    Rename yourselves I’m a Brut ....

