back
Kerala Breathless After Covid Roller-Coaster
Kerala Model was hailed as a global success story but coronavirus cases have risen sharply in the past few weeks. What’s the plan going ahead?
07/31/2020 5:27 AM
9 comments
Brut India07/31/2020 12:27
In April, Brut spoke to the Health Minister of Kerala, to discuss her strategy on handling Covid-19 in the state:
Yeshwanth B.07/31/2020 09:18
There are no success stories for a pandemic.if it is successful it is not a pandemic. There will only be covid recovery stories.
Pampa R.07/31/2020 08:12
Kerala is a part of the country and it is not an isolated island to ensure the compliance of rule and regulations by people who move in or out of the city. Moreover this virus is deadly and unpredictable with its power of mutation.
Koteswara R.07/31/2020 06:32
So it is proved that common sense is not so common.
Navaneeth T.07/31/2020 06:27
Great support from CongRSS has to be specially recognized in achieving this level of 'positive' environment.
Sutirtha S.07/31/2020 05:38
Even Assam is doing excellent work under HBS which should be appreciated. I haven't seen any media covering their success story. Assam's fatality rate is also among the lowest in the country.
Akash A.07/31/2020 05:35
Susan P.07/31/2020 05:35
Kerala model covid containment will fight all odds and be 👍.
Kunal K.07/31/2020 05:33
