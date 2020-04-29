back

Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

Kerala's health minister welcomes other states to follow the model that smashed the Covid-19 curve. KK Shailaja explained the details to Brut. 👏👀

04/29/2020 1:27 PM
  467.9k
  428

346 comments

  • Muhammed R.
    19 hours

    This is how a mature leader behaves and now compare this to some others....

  • Zankruti P.
    a day

    Great work and kudos to Kerala Healthcare teams (Govt and Pvt). I wish everyone could see what wonders can literacy do. Good luck India.

  • Jayesh D.
    a day

    We should have her as our national Health Minister

  • Swapnil G.
    2 days

    Congratulations Madam !

  • Moirangthem W.
    2 days

    Future union minister. Such deserving leader should be at higher positions.

  • Maria R.
    2 days

    Kerala has no communal virus and has real focus ON ❤😍🙏

  • Rekha A.
    2 days

    Hello the living standard is due to the Gulf migrants sending money back, now with that dwindling it is time for the Hinkalab Zindabad Mallus, to suck it up, do jobs that are available, not sit on their high horse, actually get industries run and flourish in Kerala, keeping it enviro friendly, instead of sucking eggs for the Arabs, and let this Gulf Returned Mallus not hold any vantage point over the locals! Also if the v v v clever female panchayat members can organise programs to grow veggies and fruits locally and share it as a co operative so, at least people are not good deprived, also pl don’t commit suicide or steal, just becoz life has u cornered!

  • Sarabjeet C.
    2 days

    Such a humble lady. Really Kerala has done marvellous work in health sector 👍

  • Partha B.
    2 days

    You stop eating animals like Chinese.

  • Gav R.
    2 days

    Two diseases in India Co-vid and Mo- vid ... 😉

  • Subham A.
    2 days

    👍👍👍

  • Kiran K.
    2 days

    Our teacher amma. We are so blessed to have you.

  • Hiyas V.
    3 days

    <3

  • Nish A.
    3 days

    Full respect ✊

  • Dilraj R.
    4 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Usha C.
    4 days

    Goa has handled Covid best in India... Kerla has handled best PR

  • Rohina A.
    4 days

    Best minister

  • Anagha H.
    4 days

    Kerala model ❤️❤️❤️ proud to be a Keralite

  • Subhaschandra G.
    4 days

    One should appreciate the people of of kerala for successful co.batting Corona, and impressed by the humbleness of the minister in claiming the success. Really inspiring

  • Shaik M.
    4 days

    Very nice....see the awareness of the minister, it is because she is an educated minister not like others. Once again congratulations on flattering the curve.