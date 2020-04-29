Kerala Health Minister Exclusive Interview

UK Doctor Contracts Coronavirus
Muhammed R.19 hours
This is how a mature leader behaves and now compare this to some others....
Zankruti P.a day
Great work and kudos to Kerala Healthcare teams (Govt and Pvt). I wish everyone could see what wonders can literacy do. Good luck India.
Jayesh D.a day
We should have her as our national Health Minister
Swapnil G.2 days
Congratulations Madam !
Moirangthem W.2 days
Future union minister. Such deserving leader should be at higher positions.
Maria R.2 days
Kerala has no communal virus and has real focus ON ❤😍🙏
Rekha A.2 days
Hello the living standard is due to the Gulf migrants sending money back, now with that dwindling it is time for the Hinkalab Zindabad Mallus, to suck it up, do jobs that are available, not sit on their high horse, actually get industries run and flourish in Kerala, keeping it enviro friendly, instead of sucking eggs for the Arabs, and let this Gulf Returned Mallus not hold any vantage point over the locals! Also if the v v v clever female panchayat members can organise programs to grow veggies and fruits locally and share it as a co operative so, at least people are not good deprived, also pl don’t commit suicide or steal, just becoz life has u cornered!
Sarabjeet C.2 days
Such a humble lady. Really Kerala has done marvellous work in health sector 👍
Partha B.2 days
You stop eating animals like Chinese.
Gav R.2 days
Two diseases in India Co-vid and Mo- vid ... 😉
Subham A.2 days
👍👍👍
Kiran K.2 days
Our teacher amma. We are so blessed to have you.
Hiyas V.3 days
<3
Nish A.3 days
Full respect ✊
Dilraj R.4 days
❤️❤️❤️
Usha C.4 days
Goa has handled Covid best in India... Kerla has handled best PR
Rohina A.4 days
Best minister
Anagha H.4 days
Kerala model ❤️❤️❤️ proud to be a Keralite
Subhaschandra G.4 days
One should appreciate the people of of kerala for successful co.batting Corona, and impressed by the humbleness of the minister in claiming the success. Really inspiring
Shaik M.4 days
Very nice....see the awareness of the minister, it is because she is an educated minister not like others. Once again congratulations on flattering the curve.