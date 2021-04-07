This UP Trader Failed To "Mask" His Anger
Kriti’s Search For A Stem Cell Donor
92 comments
Alex A.3 hours
Up
Alex A.3 hours
Bump
Rakesh B.7 hours
No.option for swab test in UAE?
Aishwarya P.8 hours
I have registered.... request others also to do.
Rajni S.8 hours
Wish to really be the lucky one for you Kriti
Rajni S.8 hours
Registered waiting for swab test
Amit S.9 hours
I possible can I help Kumari My contact number 9554967050
Aakash J.9 hours
Registered and sent my swab kit. Get well soon Kriti!
Tajinder K.10 hours
I tried to register but my state West Bengal is not coming
Hersh H.10 hours
I am willing to donate please get in touch
Oesha S.11 hours
Sending prayers😭
Manoj K.12 hours
Must use veuttrah ayurvedic ,as it contains tripple stem cells
Âadí K.13 hours
Registration done..
Rajat R.14 hours
You never know what person is going through.... Her smile breaks my heart may god bless her....😭😭😭
Deeba K.14 hours
Hope she finds help soon
Prashant K.14 hours
Registered and now waiting for the swabs to arrive. I hope I would be a match.
Ankur P.15 hours
,..
Falak N.15 hours
How did these swab test available can I try plz give the details
Altaf A.15 hours
I lost my Uncle to this disease,its such a terrifying illness..😭
Jasleen P.16 hours
By God's grace and blessings, she will find a donor soon.