Kriti’s Search For A Stem Cell Donor

A 22-year-old's search for a match that could save her life.

07/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 237.9K
  • 104

92 comments

  • Alex A.
    3 hours

    Up

  • Alex A.
    3 hours

    Bump

  • Rakesh B.
    7 hours

    No.option for swab test in UAE?

  • Aishwarya P.
    8 hours

    I have registered.... request others also to do.

  • Rajni S.
    8 hours

    Wish to really be the lucky one for you Kriti

  • Rajni S.
    8 hours

    Registered waiting for swab test

  • Amit S.
    9 hours

    I possible can I help Kumari My contact number 9554967050

  • Aakash J.
    9 hours

    Registered and sent my swab kit. Get well soon Kriti!

  • Tajinder K.
    10 hours

    I tried to register but my state West Bengal is not coming

  • Hersh H.
    10 hours

    I am willing to donate please get in touch

  • Oesha S.
    11 hours

    Sending prayers😭

  • Manoj K.
    12 hours

    Must use veuttrah ayurvedic ,as it contains tripple stem cells

  • Âadí K.
    13 hours

    Registration done..

  • Rajat R.
    14 hours

    You never know what person is going through.... Her smile breaks my heart may god bless her....😭😭😭

  • Deeba K.
    14 hours

    Hope she finds help soon

  • Prashant K.
    14 hours

    Registered and now waiting for the swabs to arrive. I hope I would be a match.

  • Ankur P.
    15 hours

    ,..

  • Falak N.
    15 hours

    How did these swab test available can I try plz give the details

  • Altaf A.
    15 hours

    I lost my Uncle to this disease,its such a terrifying illness..😭

  • Jasleen P.
    16 hours

    By God's grace and blessings, she will find a donor soon.

