back

Leprosy Has Made A Comeback in India

Today is World Leprosy Day. For a disease that wasn't considered a problem anymore, it certainly still causes much suffering.

01/27/2019 8:39 AM
  • 197.2k
  • 32

25 comments

  • Sameer S.
    02/27/2019 02:19

    Nice

  • Bilash G.
    02/25/2019 12:35

    God bless you

  • Ashish D.
    02/19/2019 13:42

    Jai Shri ram

  • Alok D.
    02/18/2019 15:06

    🎎

  • Aszo C.
    02/18/2019 11:53

    Jesus Christ can heal completely from that sickness, Amen.🙏

  • Suresh S.
    02/15/2019 01:14

    S

  • Alice R.
    02/13/2019 04:01

    This is so heartbreaking overall, however, too bad this would be the least of our country's concern 😒

  • Inaka J.
    02/13/2019 03:38

    instead of spending money for other purposes help them in better treatment 😟

  • धीरपसिह प.
    02/13/2019 02:48

    Hi

  • Sonu L.
    02/10/2019 15:44

    Nc

  • Dinesh N.
    02/06/2019 20:20

    Nice

  • Anubhav P.
    02/06/2019 18:27

    Nice

  • Brijesh S.
    02/05/2019 12:08

    jai shri ram

  • Anjan J.
    02/01/2019 16:30

    Spread more awareness on this disease.

  • Mohammed J.
    01/30/2019 20:42

    God Blessing is always makes difference

  • Bikash B.
    01/30/2019 17:00

    God bless you grandma

  • Rohit S.
    01/30/2019 14:14

    There was a doctor named Graham stains who was treating these kind of patients but got killed by Hindu goons

  • Nortan B.
    01/29/2019 18:44

    Jai shree ram

  • Bapana S.
    01/29/2019 16:56

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Mamata P.
    01/29/2019 16:07

    Jay jagannath mahapravu