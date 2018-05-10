back
Lifeline Express Chugs Through Hinterland
This hospital on wheels has been winding its way through rural India to offer free medical treatment to residents who need it the most.
05/10/2018 12:00 AM
17 comments
Askarthi B.05/11/2018 06:01
Awesome work 🙏👏👏👏👏
Raj K.05/11/2018 05:49
great
Siddharth S.05/11/2018 05:08
Thats the biggest service to the humanity!
Gaggi R.05/11/2018 03:06
Great work
Sara K.05/11/2018 02:55
Naeem Ahmad check this out.
محمد ص.05/11/2018 02:53
👏
محمد ص.05/11/2018 02:53
😢
Mandeep B.05/10/2018 23:48
Great work by brut. India
Arlette L.05/10/2018 21:50
amazing
Raza S.05/10/2018 19:47
Every train should have one such assigned coach so that those who needs medical treatment can be taken care off
Abhishek K.05/10/2018 18:08
Bhai this exemplary!
Saanttosh G.05/10/2018 18:06
Jai ho
Akshay L.05/10/2018 17:39
Great.... 👌👌👌
Nazia A.05/10/2018 17:25
Nic idea....great work....
Poibiang P.05/10/2018 16:48
Great! Never heard of it. Thumps up Brutt India 👍
Ali H.05/10/2018 16:24
Great work👍 Great idea 🙌✌👏💡
Lizusmita05/10/2018 14:43
Wow