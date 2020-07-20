Living Through A Covid-Positive Pregnancy

Portable Hospital Units For Covid Patients
Allah bless you with a healthy baby boy or baby girl it hardly seems to matter.
I’m so glad and happy for her and her baby that they both made it ok🙏😊🎈❤️
Beautiful. Very bad experience and you come out with your wise thinking and gods grace. All the best. God bless you.
Great
Don’t very be happy god bless you Nirmala shah
God bless you
THANK U GOD BLESS U AND YOURS
God bless you, your little one and your family. What bravery! SuperMom, indeed!
Hey! Much love to you and the baby :) I can totally relate to your situation. I have been through somewhat similar recently. My EDD was in June end, but I planned to deliver early considering covid situation. I was admitted on 12 th June, got myself tested for covid and the test came out negative. Had a C section and went back home with covid symptoms. Me and my newborn were tested positive for covid 19 in the following week and we both were symptomatic. Trust me, I never felt so weak in life...it wasn't easy. I had to stay away from my baby for 14 days, it was scary. I couldn't sleep for nights...kept praying for his wellbeing. Luckily we both are fine now 😇
Beautiful story
Very beautiful baby ,may god bless all of you
May Allah bless u and cure u and ur baby . InshaAllah Allah will protect u and ur baby don’t worry sis .t.c
Hello dear mamma thank you very much for creating awareness to the expecting mums ...so nice of you I can understand how difficult it was to think and manage everything by your own ... that’s the mums instant ☺️ May god bless you , your baby and your little family ... 💐💐💐
I too delivered my baby boy in march.i can relate to the suitation , how anxious i m on dat time no words to explain. By god's grace and support of my family& gyne i went through natural delivery..❤️
Very positive inspiring word's.... 🙏
May god bless you and your lil one..
listen till the end:)
I delivered my baby boy on 24th april 2020. I was so anxious, stressed what’s going to happen. My regular gynaecologist was behaving like as if I am covid positive patient. In fact she denied to meet me during my 38 week also. She didn’t even discuss plan to deliver baby. I was so tensed and went to one private hospital where doctor poonam upadhay ( God) agreed to plan my c sec. and I successfully delivered baby boy.
It's really motivating, not only for would be mom's, but also to entire human kind, blessed.......
Thanks a lot
667 comments
