Living Through A Covid-Positive Pregnancy

Despite many precautions, she tested positive for the coronavirus...when she was nine months pregnant.

07/20/2020 4:34 PM
Portraits

Arte - il est temps

667 comments

  • Irfana H.
    6 hours

    Allah bless you with a healthy baby boy or baby girl it hardly seems to matter.

  • Fatima G.
    7 hours

    I’m so glad and happy for her and her baby that they both made it ok🙏😊🎈❤️

  • Ambuja M.
    8 hours

    Beautiful. Very bad experience and you come out with your wise thinking and gods grace. All the best. God bless you.

  • Tanmai S.
    8 hours

    Great

  • Nirmala S.
    8 hours

    Don’t very be happy god bless you Nirmala shah

  • Nirmala S.
    8 hours

    God bless you

  • Patsy P.
    8 hours

    THANK U GOD BLESS U AND YOURS

  • Amrita C.
    9 hours

    God bless you, your little one and your family. What bravery! SuperMom, indeed!

  • Apoorva C.
    11 hours

    Hey! Much love to you and the baby :) I can totally relate to your situation. I have been through somewhat similar recently. My EDD was in June end, but I planned to deliver early considering covid situation. I was admitted on 12 th June, got myself tested for covid and the test came out negative. Had a C section and went back home with covid symptoms. Me and my newborn were tested positive for covid 19 in the following week and we both were symptomatic. Trust me, I never felt so weak in life...it wasn't easy. I had to stay away from my baby for 14 days, it was scary. I couldn't sleep for nights...kept praying for his wellbeing. Luckily we both are fine now 😇

  • Marcely D.
    12 hours

    Beautiful story

  • Swati S.
    12 hours

    Very beautiful baby ,may god bless all of you

  • Noor I.
    13 hours

    May Allah bless u and cure u and ur baby . InshaAllah Allah will protect u and ur baby don’t worry sis .t.c

  • Ramya B.
    14 hours

    Hello dear mamma thank you very much for creating awareness to the expecting mums ...so nice of you I can understand how difficult it was to think and manage everything by your own ... that’s the mums instant ☺️ May god bless you , your baby and your little family ... 💐💐💐

  • Preethi P.
    14 hours

    I too delivered my baby boy in march.i can relate to the suitation , how anxious i m on dat time no words to explain. By god's grace and support of my family& gyne i went through natural delivery..❤️

  • Sumayya S.
    15 hours

    Very positive inspiring word's.... 🙏

  • Tatini A.
    15 hours

    May god bless you and your lil one..

  • Khushboo P.
    15 hours

    listen till the end:)

  • Aswani S.
    15 hours

    I delivered my baby boy on 24th april 2020. I was so anxious, stressed what’s going to happen. My regular gynaecologist was behaving like as if I am covid positive patient. In fact she denied to meet me during my 38 week also. She didn’t even discuss plan to deliver baby. I was so tensed and went to one private hospital where doctor poonam upadhay ( God) agreed to plan my c sec. and I successfully delivered baby boy.

  • Jyoti S.
    15 hours

    It's really motivating, not only for would be mom's, but also to entire human kind, blessed.......

  • Priya S.
    15 hours

    Thanks a lot