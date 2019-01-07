back

Man recites Hanuman Chalisa during brain surgery

This man was undergoing brain surgery, but doctors decided he needed to stay awake for it. So he recited the Hanuman Chalisa.

94 comments

  • Saurabh G.
    01/26/2019 20:30

    What if he nods his head while operating? 😶

  • Radhika S.
    01/22/2019 12:28

    Always keep faith in god. God always help us in any ways

  • Lovel D.
    01/19/2019 14:38

    this reminded me of how you said you wanted the patients to do sudarshan kriya while you perform surgery on them :)

