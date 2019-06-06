back

Meet India’s First Model With Autism

He did not let autism come in the way of becoming a model and says it's his "superpower". 👏

06/06/2019 11:00 AM
42 comments

  • Arpita D.
    06/30/2019 10:33

    God bless you.

  • Debangi M.
    06/30/2019 04:39

    now you know where did all the walk come from.

  • Akash M.
    06/29/2019 03:37

    Koi hindi m btayega ?

  • Amit D.
    06/28/2019 15:52

    He had a fat financial support.. Many talents went into dust.....

  • Jenny G.
    06/26/2019 11:18

    All the very best dear

  • Gomathi R.
    06/26/2019 02:34

    Great, God Bless u

  • Minhas S.
    06/24/2019 15:58

    Dipesh Bangar

  • Rohit A.
    06/24/2019 08:32

    Great family

  • Khushboo S.
    06/20/2019 06:17

    More power to u❤❤

  • Minakshi A.
    06/20/2019 06:02

    Read this... 🙂🙂

  • Sanchita S.
    06/17/2019 17:31

    ❤️

  • Maya
    06/15/2019 18:07

    Congrats Great effort of a great mom I salute that mom

  • Rahul V.
    06/15/2019 04:02

    Hey mother 👋! I really appreciate your hard work and dedication ❤️

  • Simranjeet S.
    06/14/2019 17:48

    well done

  • Sheepja B.
    06/11/2019 19:16

    Proud....... God bless

  • Komal T.
    06/11/2019 10:35

    Hats off but other children with this issue will overcome also but money factor is also very imp those having lots money will be able to help their children in such ways

  • Apratim A.
    06/09/2019 11:24

    English ni bol pa rha h.. Reference ka khel h... Ki model h

  • Deepa R.
    06/09/2019 09:59

    Belive in ur self,,, nothing is impossible,,,, and family support is one of the best part to fight with any problem,,, all the best to u for ur bright future...

  • Diksha M.
    06/09/2019 05:05

    Chutiya hai dkhne m but

  • Manisha J.
    06/08/2019 11:12

    God bless u