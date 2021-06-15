back

Meet The 11-Year-Old Yoga Teacher

This 11-year-old yoga lover went from being bored during the lockdown to winning a major award from the UK government.

15/06/2021 2:06 PM
  • 30.6K
  • 14

Portraits

14 comments

  • Eshita D.
    2 days

    Another sharmaji ka beta 💁‍♀️..seekho kuch isse.

  • Purnima A.
    4 days

    Soooper Ishwar. Happy to see Vishwa talking .

  • Nisha S.
    6 days

    So nice Perfect performance 👌

  • Geeta R.
    6 days

    High thinking kid .

  • Yachouou Y.
    6 days

  • Abdoulkarim H.
    6 days

  • Kafayat L.
    6 days

  • Magdalene F.
    6 days

    Even i thought he looks like Azriel

  • Moncef M.
    6 days

  • Lyloo C.
    6 days

    Hope he will not bcom another lala ramdev

  • Rajesh S.
    6 days

    Hi

  • Zehra B.
    6 days

    he resembles azriel

  • Hervé F.
    6 days

    What a flexible boy 😲 May he stays strong and blessed

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Where he talks about his e-petition to the UK government to include yoga in the national school curriculum: https://www.business-standard.com/article/pti-stories/british-indian-yoga-champion-wins-global-child-prodigy-award-120011200580_1.html