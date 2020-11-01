back
Meet The 87-Year-Old Who Can't Stop Being A Doctor
Ramchandra Danekar travels all day to offer free medical treatment to patients at their doorstep. He is 87 years old.
46 comments
MrsPriya S.2 days
May Waheguru bless him and his family
Asha S.2 days
Beautiful good job.
Asha S.2 days
Good job.
Bushra T.2 days
Oh how honest and dedicated he is. At this age commuting by cycle is proof of how time and values have changed. Cars and bikes are the order of the day presently. All respects and warm regards sir.
Ankit R.4 days
It's Ramchandra Dandekar not Danekar ..be sure before taking someone's name
Abhishek M.4 days
🙏
Sofia K.4 days
Respekt 🙏🏼
Krish V.5 days
These kind of people are real bharat ratna...
Muhammad Q.5 days
Brilliant 💡
Vejohi V.5 days
Almighty God bless you.. 🙏
Sonam T.5 days
May god bless him with excellent health & abundant joy to serve the needy .
Meenu S.5 days
Hats off to you sir .our nation needs more people like you who selflessly work towards others wellbeing . Salute to you!
Ramadevi I.5 days
Good samaritan
প্রদীপ্ত চ.5 days
Dekh
Rinki N.5 days
God bless him
Lalita E.5 days
God bless you n stay safe n healthy.
Aakriti A.5 days
Salute
Vinay K.5 days
Sir I deep heartly salute you. GOD BLESS YOU. STAY HEALTHY
Abhishek R.5 days
He is a true legend of India 🙏
Dhir K.5 days
I salute to you good sir.