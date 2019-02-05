Meet The Medicine Baba Of Delhi

This 82-year-old collects medicines from the rich and distributes them among the poor. He calls himself Medicine Baba. And this is why he does it… 💊💉😀
While I am inspired by his motive, I am not sure if this is legal or rt thing to do , who diagnoses ? Monitors the dosage ? Side effects ?? Does he have a qualified physician traveling with him ? But his good heart has my vote !
aapke baare me kya kahun koi sabd hi nahi bache is umr me aapke andar ye josh aur jazba dekhkar mughe khudpe hi sarm aati hai. aapko dekhkar mughe hi nahi balki poore desh ka hausla badhta hai. hatts of sir(dadaji)🙏
