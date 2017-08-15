back

Menstruations problems

Many women can’t afford menstrual products so they’re using cloth, husk sand or...ashes. 😳

112 comments

  • Sachin S.
    12/24/2018 14:07

  • Kaushik T.
    08/17/2017 14:16

    Its true

  • Hira M.
    08/17/2017 09:50

    "Beti Phraw Beti basaw" Modijine kiya kar dala? Bilkul ,no tax for pads . hona shahiy.

  • Vijaya L.
    08/17/2017 05:26

    Should b tax free

  • Rocky D.
    08/16/2017 16:23

    Sick of this sick country and it's government a woman is not even able to use a sanitary pad disgraceful government

  • Atul K.
    08/16/2017 15:55

    Bhai government dyan do tumhare ghar se nhi koi kuchh mang rha hi jo ek din me 100-200 hi kma pata hi vo itne mahega pricosion kha se le sakta plz

  • Sharon N.
    08/16/2017 15:52

    This is a NECESSITY... and taxes shouldn't be levied on them!

  • Rohit G.
    08/16/2017 15:45

    I am planning to launch menstrual products with very low cost then many women can afford menstrual products......

  • Nabajeet D.
    08/16/2017 15:16

    Why to make it tax free ? Why can't the Government increase the taxes for the ones who can afford, and distribute it for free in Government Hospitals or dispensaries for free ??

  • Premkumar R.
    08/16/2017 15:16

    Good ur so great

  • Vijaya S.
    08/16/2017 15:09

    Yess its our necessity not the luxury ..it should be tax free

  • Sunita P.
    08/16/2017 15:09

    Tru

  • Seema K.
    08/16/2017 14:59

    True It should be tax free

  • நண்பன் ந.
    08/16/2017 14:52

    Super still For Muthu Sankara Narayanan

  • Rup C.
    08/16/2017 14:51

    Ya government of India should remove tax on this type of product.... Modi ji try to make our country clean, disease free. Than plz remove tax that all women can afford it and become more clean and disease free.... I hope that government should take action on this matter...

  • Nidhi P.
    08/16/2017 14:47

    acche din to nhi ayye modi jii

  • Anjali M.
    08/16/2017 14:41

    Should be tax free

  • Sujata C.
    08/16/2017 14:22

    It should be tax fee...govt should nt neglect the hygiene of poor women and village areas

  • Reena H.
    08/16/2017 14:11

    Yes, it's a basic need...

  • Pravanjan T.
    08/16/2017 14:10

    Yes.no tax for pads