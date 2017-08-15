Menstruations problems

Many women can’t afford menstrual products so they’re using cloth, husk sand or...ashes. 😳
112 comments
Sachin S.12/24/2018 14:07
9838582222🙏समस्या कैसी भी हो घर बैठे समाधान 🌹Whatspp no✋ 📲+91-9838582222 Get your love back 🌹,प्रेम-विवाह) (मनचाहा प्यार 🌹) Love marriage Specialist Dispute in relationship, love breakup solution, Whatspp no 📲+91-9838582222 Husband- wif , Control Your Husband / Wife Under Your Hand Love problems solution , Whatspp no 🌹+91-9838582222 love marriage, Advice Your Love Life Control your lover, Business Problems solution Carrier related problems +91-9838582222We have relationships with girls and boys the problem, Inter caste love marriage problems, Love dispute problems, Business problems, Divorce and husband and wife quarrel, enemies get rid of the other woman, Married life problems, Get your ex Lover back Whatspp no 📲+91-9838582222
Kaushik T.08/17/2017 14:16
Its true
Hira M.08/17/2017 09:50
"Beti Phraw Beti basaw" Modijine kiya kar dala? Bilkul ,no tax for pads . hona shahiy.
Vijaya L.08/17/2017 05:26
Should b tax free
Rocky D.08/16/2017 16:23
Sick of this sick country and it's government a woman is not even able to use a sanitary pad disgraceful government
Atul K.08/16/2017 15:55
Bhai government dyan do tumhare ghar se nhi koi kuchh mang rha hi jo ek din me 100-200 hi kma pata hi vo itne mahega pricosion kha se le sakta plz
Sharon N.08/16/2017 15:52
This is a NECESSITY... and taxes shouldn't be levied on them!
Rohit G.08/16/2017 15:45
I am planning to launch menstrual products with very low cost then many women can afford menstrual products......
Nabajeet D.08/16/2017 15:16
Why to make it tax free ? Why can't the Government increase the taxes for the ones who can afford, and distribute it for free in Government Hospitals or dispensaries for free ??
Premkumar R.08/16/2017 15:16
Good ur so great
Vijaya S.08/16/2017 15:09
Yess its our necessity not the luxury ..it should be tax free
Sunita P.08/16/2017 15:09
Tru
Seema K.08/16/2017 14:59
True It should be tax free
நண்பன் ந.08/16/2017 14:52
Super still For Muthu Sankara Narayanan
Rup C.08/16/2017 14:51
Ya government of India should remove tax on this type of product.... Modi ji try to make our country clean, disease free. Than plz remove tax that all women can afford it and become more clean and disease free.... I hope that government should take action on this matter...
Nidhi P.08/16/2017 14:47
acche din to nhi ayye modi jii
Anjali M.08/16/2017 14:41
Should be tax free
Sujata C.08/16/2017 14:22
It should be tax fee...govt should nt neglect the hygiene of poor women and village areas
Reena H.08/16/2017 14:11
Yes, it's a basic need...
Pravanjan T.08/16/2017 14:10
Yes.no tax for pads