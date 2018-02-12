Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar On Menstrual Health

Manushi Chhillar became an advocate for menstrual health after seeing someone close to her suffer.
Debjyoti B.02/13/2018 01:57
Her smile seems to have burnt many holes in your pants in the comments fuckers. What's so wrong about it? Trying to give out a positive vibe while you address something serious is wrong? Or would you prefer those fake tears most celebs conjure up for the media.
Rajkumar D.02/13/2018 01:18
Woman like her is needed in the country, she is 1000 times better than that eyebrow dancer Priya Prakash
Dhairyasheel J.02/12/2018 21:52
Whats that weird obsession with crown? Also... creepy to keep smiling in everything
Masum A.02/12/2018 21:12
Maybe she can sell that wierd dangling crown and give the money to the poor people to buy that napkin..
Sasha M.02/12/2018 20:42
Full respect and support
Anees K.02/12/2018 19:12
fodyano pai re kitle cute asa 😍😍😍😍 kitle sweetly ulaita 😍😍😍😍
Sneha P.02/12/2018 18:10
India mein har cheez se logo ko problem hain...hasna bhi ek topic ban Chuka hain...usme bhi problem...
Ankur S.02/12/2018 18:01
Damn beautyfull......proud of india......
Himanshu S.02/12/2018 17:50
Why do most of the people just noticed that she is smiling... she is a public figure Why cant morons see what substance she is talking about and what noble work she is up to.. Moreover so called criticisers need to enhance their knowledge that she started working on menstrual hygiene subject long before the movie was released... even if she would hv been a copycat atleast she is doing something really good and not just criticising everyone doing good! So to all those spreading negativity... shut your mouth, grab ur popcorns n just keep watching movies only
Sarah F.02/12/2018 17:41
I love her
Vinod B.02/12/2018 17:13
Nice
Ram M.02/12/2018 17:08
ur real miss universal
Ashish J.02/12/2018 16:47
O bat yaad krlo jo Rajeev Bhai ke gye
Prachi D.02/12/2018 16:40
Proud
Shreya R.02/12/2018 16:30
doesn't she look like Blair from gossip girl?
Rashmi S.02/12/2018 16:30
she deserve to got miss world she has a good heart tell some good speech
Priyanka M.02/12/2018 16:12
ye dekh tere insta story se related post.. People are actually helping 😇
Umme S.02/12/2018 16:09
sanitary napkin can create many others problems too bcoz if a women use a single pad for long hours it will be harmful for their uterus n as well as her health ....so the education for unaware women should be very basic like how to use n how much hour for....
Tibet D.02/12/2018 15:49
True beauty is within you 👍🏻
Arpita M.02/12/2018 15:44
Me