Mumbai Couple Puts Leftover Covid Medicines To Good Use

Do you have medicines left over for treating Covid-19 symptoms? This doctor couple in Mumbai has created a system to redistribute them to areas in need. Meds For More

04/06/2021 11:57 AM
11 comments

  • Thulasiram
    14 hours

    WOW, Amazing people♥️

  • Geeta R.
    2 days

    Well organised medical aid .May God bless u all in the team

  • Saranga B.
    2 days

    Wonderful job👍. But Pharma companies may not like😂

  • Meds F.
    4 days

    Thank you 🙏

  • Hervé F.
    4 days

    Thanks for their action. May they stay blessed

  • Numan A.
    4 days

    What's the point in showing off your charities, then it's not charity, it just another means to fame, i know people who give charity without any strings attached, this couple just wants fame.

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Very nice 👍 beautiful ❤️ like this by millions 💞🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Hi

  • Sayanti B.
    4 days

    Very good way of helping the people who are in need 🙏

  • Akshaydeep S.
    4 days

    Best doctor couple is and

  • Brut India
    4 days

    You can find the list of medicines the doctors accept and answers to other queries on their website, Meds For More: https://www.medsformore.org/faq