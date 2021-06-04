back
Mumbai Couple Puts Leftover Covid Medicines To Good Use
Do you have medicines left over for treating Covid-19 symptoms? This doctor couple in Mumbai has created a system to redistribute them to areas in need. Meds For More
04/06/2021 11:57 AM
- 39.2K
- 307
- 13
11 comments
Thulasiram14 hours
WOW, Amazing people♥️
Geeta R.2 days
Well organised medical aid .May God bless u all in the team
Saranga B.2 days
Wonderful job👍. But Pharma companies may not like😂
Meds F.4 days
Thank you 🙏
Hervé F.4 days
Thanks for their action. May they stay blessed
Numan A.4 days
What's the point in showing off your charities, then it's not charity, it just another means to fame, i know people who give charity without any strings attached, this couple just wants fame.
Rajesh S.4 days
Very nice 👍 beautiful ❤️ like this by millions 💞🙏
Rajesh S.4 days
Hi
Sayanti B.4 days
Very good way of helping the people who are in need 🙏
Akshaydeep S.4 days
Best doctor couple is and
Brut India4 days
You can find the list of medicines the doctors accept and answers to other queries on their website, Meds For More: https://www.medsformore.org/faq