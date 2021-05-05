back

Mumbai Volunteer Distributes Free Oxygen

In Mumbai, 32-year-old Shanawaz Shaikh sold his expensive SUV to distribute oxygen cylinders for free.

05/05/2021 3:00 PM
  • 315.9K
  • 379

325 comments

  • Mani M.
    17 hours

    Hindu should realise it and make example for Muslim and Christian people in this critical time.

  • Rahul G.
    a day

    Proud of u brother Kaas saare muslim itne rehem dil hote

  • Arif S.
    a day

    Great job brother

  • Sunil J.
    2 days

    God Bless you Sir, Salute to you Sir

  • Ali S.
    2 days

    Jabardast bhai..

  • Shaqu M.
    2 days

    Masha Allah bhai. May Allah swt bless u with His Mercy

  • Nand L.
    3 days

    Hat's off. God bless you

  • विनय श.
    3 days

    Ye har baar car bech deta hain

  • Muhammed S.
    3 days

    Oxygen jihad... Sanki cell

  • RJ F.
    3 days

    This is teaching of Islam to all Muslim MashaAllah

  • Sheikh M.
    3 days

    Be careful Yogi ji is coming to Arrest you for this Good Deed

  • Ezmerel D.
    3 days

    God bless u

  • Mirza H.
    3 days

    They are Muslims

  • Sadiq K.
    3 days

    Can somebody tag this video to tejasvi surya this guy name is shahnawaz let him take this name also.

  • Rita P.
    3 days

    🙏🙏

  • Mohammed S.
    3 days

    May Allah bless you bro with all his rahamatein in this holy month.

  • Poonam V.
    3 days

    Great God bless you all

  • Manish A.
    3 days

    Plz Don't Forward Thia To Sudhir Choudhary. He May Termed It As "Oxygen Jihaad"!!! 🙏

  • Amitabh K.
    3 days

    https://www.instagram.com/tv/COjXsuzATr2/

  • Mohammed J.
    3 days

    You will be rewarded with many SUVs by the almighty Allah in future. Brother.

