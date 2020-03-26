back

Myths About Coronavirus Busted

No, you can’t “kill” coronavirus by eating hot or cold things. Dr. KK Aggarwal debunks some popular myths about the viral disease.

03/26/2020 4:57 AM
  • 292.5k
  • 188

Coronavirus Coverage

  1. 5:04

    Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis

  2. 1:43

    Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

  3. 4:31

    Tips On How To Work From Home

  4. 4:19

    Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless

  5. 2:28

    "Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery

  6. 1:13

    How Different Is The Covid-19 Lockdown In Kashmir?

122 comments

  • DrManoj P.
    16 hours

    Old information.....mask needed......

  • Taj D.
    5 days

    Jusko crona hain agar vo mask nahi pehan raha, to dusaro ko to pehnana padega doctor saab

  • Vijay R.
    5 days

    Thanks

  • Shakeel A.
    6 days

    He is talking rubbish

  • Nyape R.
    6 days

    Laura

  • Zarif T.
    6 days

    Agar fiza me aaisa hi zaher h to corona hi ghusne do jinke dimag me nafrat zaher h unme corona hi ghusna chahiye

  • Aleric J.
    6 days

    Then why doctors and medical staff all are wearing mask when treating patient. Bullshit

  • Shahid P.
    03/31/2020 16:45

    This doctor is saying that There is no cure for corona virus ; He said that eat everything, whatever you get, wil u get cold or hot. But i THINK he's misleading . 99% of doctors recommend that you take hot water, eating hot THINGS will eliminate the virus. But i don't understand anything EK BAAT Bolo ""WRONG NUMBER HAI YE"""

  • Ashutosh M.
    03/31/2020 10:50

    Basically corona is a marketing equipment... Welcome to the world of business..

  • Mohammed Z.
    03/31/2020 08:10

    bhai aap ke liye mehtvapurna jaankari jo andh vishwas nahi hai

  • Aashis P.
    03/31/2020 02:16

    Mam woo sab pagal hey kas woosh ki boltea ki paisa kamanea ki aacha mowkaa hey America ko garlic supplai kartea..to

  • Rohit S.
    03/30/2020 20:25

    COVID 19 = Chinese Originated Virus in December

  • Shravan K.
    03/30/2020 20:16

    Ha dekho..yeh ha humare desh ke fail doctor 🤣china wale sab pagal the na joh mask lga ke ghum rhe the na? Maan lo mujhe corona ha and aj 2nd day ha and me ghumne jata hu bahar kyuki mujhe kya pta tha ki mera dost Italy se aaya aur usko mena gale lgaya tha...so me ghumne gya ,2-4 ke sath..khaya piya ..ops galti se chik bhi diya 🤣or bol diya sorry bhai bus cold ho gya...so opposite wala toh bimar hoga h nhi...me kyu mask lgau be..jab 15 din ka iska pta h nhi lgta ha toh mask kyu lgau? First thing....2nd thing...me jispe khaans gya ,usko kesa pta lagega ki acha yeh toh 2din hogye corona hue isko.... prevention ha masks pehan na.. taki opposite joh chikega...uske droplets mouth me na jaye...

  • Sunny B.
    03/30/2020 15:36

    dekho

  • Cotton D.
    03/30/2020 13:21

    Ek karie na uncle kuchh research kijie kalunji aur khajur par ki wo kaise immune boost karte hai

  • Brut India
    03/30/2020 05:39

    Watch more videos by Ritu Tiwari here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-lvRJnY1-UP6dk-JgblBdg

  • Franklin M.
    03/30/2020 04:48

    I think he is full of shit on the mask if that was the case then why did they show us how to make the mask 😷 at home the actual companies that make them Come on man wake up and smell what you shoveling

  • Moiz R.
    03/29/2020 23:04

    is that true?

  • Gaurav B.
    03/29/2020 18:04

    chutiye ye dekh lodu N95 k gungan kr ra tha.... ye lodu hai

  • Hon L.
    03/29/2020 17:48

    Stupid answers ... Dr kk Agarwal