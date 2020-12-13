back
No Mask = Jail In This Indian City
Ujjain police have had it with people who don't wear masks. If they have to, they'll pick you right up and put you in jail, literally.
13/12/2020 5:27 AM
52 comments
Rajeshwari B.4 days
In this video i just saw only poor people who r already in pain and lost there jobs trying to feed there family are put to jail. I dint see a single person well dressed nor people going on bikes or car are put to jail . Because rich Peoples money speaks not there mouth. Poor people who don't have money to bribe government nor mouth to talk against it because there r afraid of this shitty government. Fact is we all r afraid because we r middle cls people so. I don't even have hope that our county ll change .
Pranav K.6 days
Bina mask pehne hue logo ko ek van me bhar ke corona badhega nahi to aur kya hoga☹️
Sabiha B.6 days
Michael Hubbs
Dorothy W.15/12/2020 05:34
So much for freedom and democracy
Saurabh Y.14/12/2020 12:52
भोसड़ीवालो बीमारी से लड़ना है अपने देश के लोंगो से नहीं 🙏
Chinmay G.14/12/2020 12:50
Gazab😂😂
Sishir D.14/12/2020 05:44
everyone's roaming around without a mask here..Can we expect any penalisation may be along the similar lines or has corona ceased to exist here in Assam?
Salma K.14/12/2020 03:06
This is a health issue! And not a law n order problem! Someone educate the police!
Raman S.14/12/2020 02:40
Arrest all politicians first
Azampasha A.14/12/2020 01:42
Mask is a tool to earn money to run police salaries
Ninal S.13/12/2020 16:43
beware !!
Soham K.13/12/2020 16:19
Thane police is chill, doesn't give a fuck 😂
Samuel D.13/12/2020 14:59
Good work police.
Zaarah A.13/12/2020 12:12
wat if one of them in van is corona positive? they will infect corona to everyone in the van. that too all of them are not wearing masks . it is dangerous actually
Promila U.13/12/2020 10:53
please understand.. .
Omprakash R.13/12/2020 09:30
Han.. ab vote die ho bhugtna pdega na.. Ilaaj h nhi.. bs presan krte rho..
Ershad A.13/12/2020 09:22
They take people without a mask from here and there and dump them in an Isolated place😁😁😁😁 Is the govt creating awarness or spreading Viruses🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Jason C.13/12/2020 09:20
some places might be more strict than here :P
Usha A.13/12/2020 09:12
But feeling miserable to see this video.. Instead put them a hefty fine, give them a mask and send them away..please do not follow this cruel way to punish them, putting them into jail.. Does the law permit this?? is there any section to penalize them for wearing no mask.. very brutal way the MP government is following... it is nothing but dictatorship.. not democracy.. will the Govt take up the responsibility of these people if they get infected with Covid where no distance is maintained in that antique like Van.. it looks , police are pushing them into the hell of darkness and treating them worse than sheep or stray dogs!! Big shame on them!!😐😐😔😔
Nabeel K.13/12/2020 08:56
What happens if when one of them is infected with COVID ?