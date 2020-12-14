back

Nothing Can Stop A Wedding, Not Even Corona

Being Covid positive did not deter these couples from getting married.

14/12/2020 1:56 PM
  • 69K
  • 59

46 comments

  • Harsha S.
    4 days

    Stupidity at peak

  • Rajeshwari N.
    5 days

    Guess registering marriage was too much of a commitment

  • Zenobia P.
    5 days

    True meaninf of love congratulations ❤️❤️

  • Seema N.
    5 days

    Brut , this is dull news. Please don't cover idiots.

  • Khagesh P.
    6 days

    😂

  • Richa D.
    6 days

    kya hai ye 😎

  • Rukhsana A.
    6 days

    Hataa ieacch kyah trapph aeisiy

  • Arun T.
    6 days

    Abe tere servaani ka kharcha baj jaega 😁😁

  • Sunil K.
    6 days

    Nathan A Narayan Batiga

  • Zaryab S.
    6 days

    Budget issue maybe. 😂

  • Rohit R.
    7 days

    Itna hi dar tha toh situation nirmal ho jati toh sadi karte ....duniya ko dikhane k liye ki haan humlog safety se sadi kar rahe......

  • Gandharv G.
    7 days

    😂

  • Manju N.
    15/12/2020 16:04

    Nonsense ...

  • Vishakha D.
    15/12/2020 14:14

    😉

  • Amrita B.
    15/12/2020 13:06

    Nonsense

  • Shilpa N.
    15/12/2020 10:17

    😁

  • Srijana S.
    15/12/2020 07:56

    They wanted to be husband and wife before they succumbed to covid 19,Just simple😊

  • Amol K.
    15/12/2020 07:38

    Horny ko kaun taal sakta hai ??

  • Mounir N.
    15/12/2020 07:23

    Im happy for YOU succès and life country détecte positive corona virus. good health .Thaksin vaccine couvid 19

  • Pintu J.
    15/12/2020 06:40

    Talab hi kuch aisi hai raha nhi jata 😜

