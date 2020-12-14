back
Nothing Can Stop A Wedding, Not Even Corona
Being Covid positive did not deter these couples from getting married.
14/12/2020 1:56 PM
46 comments
Harsha S.4 days
Stupidity at peak
Rajeshwari N.5 days
Guess registering marriage was too much of a commitment
Zenobia P.5 days
True meaninf of love congratulations ❤️❤️
Seema N.5 days
Brut , this is dull news. Please don't cover idiots.
Khagesh P.6 days
😂
Richa D.6 days
kya hai ye 😎
Rukhsana A.6 days
Hataa ieacch kyah trapph aeisiy
Arun T.6 days
Abe tere servaani ka kharcha baj jaega 😁😁
Sunil K.6 days
Nathan A Narayan Batiga
Zaryab S.6 days
Budget issue maybe. 😂
Rohit R.7 days
Itna hi dar tha toh situation nirmal ho jati toh sadi karte ....duniya ko dikhane k liye ki haan humlog safety se sadi kar rahe......
Gandharv G.7 days
😂
Manju N.15/12/2020 16:04
Nonsense ...
Vishakha D.15/12/2020 14:14
😉
Amrita B.15/12/2020 13:06
Nonsense
Shilpa N.15/12/2020 10:17
😁
Srijana S.15/12/2020 07:56
They wanted to be husband and wife before they succumbed to covid 19,Just simple😊
Amol K.15/12/2020 07:38
Horny ko kaun taal sakta hai ??
Mounir N.15/12/2020 07:23
Im happy for YOU succès and life country détecte positive corona virus. good health .Thaksin vaccine couvid 19
Pintu J.15/12/2020 06:40
Talab hi kuch aisi hai raha nhi jata 😜