Nurse Dies Caring For Patient With Nipah Virus

This 28-year-old nurse in Kerala made the ultimate sacrifice.
678 comments
Vinod D.06/09/2019 05:36
Ohh
Mahendhar C.06/20/2018 05:13
Rip medam
Mira N.06/13/2018 04:30
RIP
Maruata C.06/12/2018 13:54
R I P
Surajit S.06/12/2018 12:13
Great
Sri V.06/12/2018 11:39
Salute to you and your family.
Sonu S.06/12/2018 11:38
https://youtu.be/gvmNqyz2WZo
R A.06/12/2018 11:28
sister lini ur sacrifice is more honareble.and respecteble. u r really great .
Gopal K.06/12/2018 10:45
Grand salute to sister.She has sacrificed her life .
Ramnaresh Y.06/12/2018 10:19
Salute
Lalit R.06/12/2018 10:16
I am speechless. Salute to madam and whole family
Hemanth M.06/12/2018 08:49
Great mam👏👏👏👏👏
N D.06/12/2018 06:57
Very nice,🎂
Rekha S.06/12/2018 06:49
Hats off for ur dedication🛐🛐
Sougata S.06/12/2018 06:08
salute
Govinda R.06/12/2018 04:43
RIP
Kodithyala S.06/12/2018 04:30
U r great madam
Vineet S.06/12/2018 04:24
Thanks.nars
Govinda R.06/12/2018 03:47
Nice family
Ankush J.06/12/2018 03:27
God bless your childrens may your soul get peaceful in heaven.