back
One Man Asking You To Just...Listen
YouTuber Kumar Saurav had a simple message this World Mental Health Day: suicide prevention starts with the little things.
13/10/2020 2:57 PM
- 15.7K
- 223
- 14
- 3:41
Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals
- 3:14
Swept Away, The Fury of Telangana Floods
- 6:14
Insta’s “Mother With Sign” Keeping India Happy
- 4:16
Himanta Biswa Sarma Promises To Defeat Love Jihad
- 3:18
One Man Asking You To Just...Listen
- 4:44
Passion: 1, Age: 0, How This Grandma Proved Age Is Just A Number
13 comments
Tenzin K.15 hours
Wow
Drsunitanoop K.a day
🤢
Reshma J.a day
I could feel every word of yours, got tears too. Remembered my time when I was all alone in amidst of the huge crowd. Where I laughed and laughed whole day and cried alone in my bed. That emptiness,that pain, that hatred ,that hopelessness. Beautiful you explained the feeling that was unsaid till date. God bless you and bless everyone with strength to live happily and in peace.
Kishor S.a day
Superb
Keya R.a day
Excellent presentation ...touched my heart...bless you...
Aishwarya N.2 days
Bravo, Sir !! 👏🏽👌
Tanmay H.2 days
Soothes the heart👍👍 and the way of presenting this is incredible.av
Pritika S.2 days
Superbb... Very relatable👏👏
Pawan P.2 days
Very nice 🙏👏👏👏
Durvesh N.2 days
This is spot on👏🏻
Iqbal H.2 days
Outstanding..
Nivedita N.2 days
Brilliant 👏👏..no words..but got goosebumps n a choked throat..bless you 💞
Brut India2 days
Watch Saurav's full poem here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyJo_iEhfjo