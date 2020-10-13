back

One Man Asking You To Just...Listen

YouTuber Kumar Saurav had a simple message this World Mental Health Day: suicide prevention starts with the little things.

13/10/2020 2:57 PM
  • 15.7K
  • 14

13 comments

  • Tenzin K.
    15 hours

    Wow

  • Drsunitanoop K.
    a day

    🤢

  • Reshma J.
    a day

    I could feel every word of yours, got tears too. Remembered my time when I was all alone in amidst of the huge crowd. Where I laughed and laughed whole day and cried alone in my bed. That emptiness,that pain, that hatred ,that hopelessness. Beautiful you explained the feeling that was unsaid till date. God bless you and bless everyone with strength to live happily and in peace.

  • Kishor S.
    a day

    Superb

  • Keya R.
    a day

    Excellent presentation ...touched my heart...bless you...

  • Aishwarya N.
    2 days

    Bravo, Sir !! 👏🏽👌

  • Tanmay H.
    2 days

    Soothes the heart👍👍 and the way of presenting this is incredible.av

  • Pritika S.
    2 days

    Superbb... Very relatable👏👏

  • Pawan P.
    2 days

    Very nice 🙏👏👏👏

  • Durvesh N.
    2 days

    This is spot on👏🏻

  • Iqbal H.
    2 days

    Outstanding..

  • Nivedita N.
    2 days

    Brilliant 👏👏..no words..but got goosebumps n a choked throat..bless you 💞

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Watch Saurav's full poem here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyJo_iEhfjo

